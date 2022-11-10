Grace Community, Bishop Gorman and Bullard Brook Hill all made the postseason last year.
While the trio lost in the first round, all three are hopeful that playoff experience helps their football teams this time around.
The Tyler-area TAPPS schools begin the playoffs with area games on Friday. All three are on the road.
GRACE COUGARS
In his first season at helm of the Cougars, East Texas veteran Coach Tim Russell “Turned the Beat Around” as Vicki Sue Robinson sang back during the Disco era.
Grace is 9-1 on the season and shared the Division II District 2 championship.
The Cougars’ playoffs begin by trekking out west to Midland, where they will tangle with Midland Christian (5-4) on Friday. The contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Gordon Awtry Field (2001 Culver, Midland 79705).
Grace is the No. 3 seed from District 2, while the Mustangs are the No. 2 seed from District 1. Both teams finished 3-1 in their respective districts.
The winner advances to meet either Fort Worth Christian (District 1 fourth place) or Dallas Bishop Dunne (District 2 first place) next week in regionals. FWC and DBD play at 7 p.m. Friday at Earl Hayes Stadium in Dallas.
GORMAN CRUSADERS
The Crusaders, under second-year Coach Daryl Hayes, improved from 1-9 to 3-7 this year.
BG enters the Division IV playoffs as the No. 6 seed from District 1 and will face Hallettsville Sacred Heart (5-5, District 2 No. 2 seed) in the area round. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Brahmas Memorial Stadium (1331 Fourth Street, Hallettsville 77964).
The winner of contest advances to the regional round to face either No. 7 seed from District 1 (Waco Bishop Reicher) or No. 2 seed from District 3 (Bryan Brazos Christian).
BROOK HILL GUARD
In the Division III playoffs, Brook Hill, under Coach Scott Ryle, will face Fort Worth Lake Country Christian on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium (7050 Lake Country Dr., Fort Worth 76179).
The Guard, fresh off a 57-14 win over McKinney Christian, is 5-5 on the season and is the No. 3 seed from District 2. The Eagles are 9-1 and is representing District 1 as the No. 2 seed.
The winner of the area contest advances to regionals to meet either Colleyville Covenant Christian (District 1 fourth seed) or Dallas Christian (District 2 second seed).