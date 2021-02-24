The All Saints Trojans defeated Austin Hill Country Christian 3-1 in a TAPPS Division III area soccer playoff game on Wednesday at Mewbourne Field.
It is the second straight season the Trojans (10-1) have advanced to the regional championship.
All Saints will play Dallas Covenant at noon Saturday for the regional championship. The contest will be at Dallas Christian School in Mesquite. The winner advances to the state tournament.
Scoring goals for All Saints were Barrett Lin, Ethan Fanous and Sam Emiru.
Blake Lin led the Trojan defense and Barrett Lin had two assists.
All Saints won over Waco Live Oak Classical 1-0 in bi-district.