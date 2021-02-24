BULLARD — The Brook Hill soccer teams are one win away from the Division II state tournament after the Guard and Lady Guard captured area playoff victories on Wednesday at Herrington Stadium.
GIRLS
The Brook Hill girls defeated San Antonio St. Mary's Hall 4-1.
Dominika Ducal scored a hat trick, while Melissa Kay added a goal.
Assists were from Kay, Belle Reed and Ducal. Goalkeeper Kaniyah Hill had seven saves.
The Lady Guard will play host to Fort Worth Southwest Christian at 4 p.m. Thursday in the regional playoff.
BOYS
The Guard scored a 3-1 win over Fort Worth Christian.
Zakhar Zapolskyy scored two goals with Pastor Perez adding one.
Assists were from Luke Hemple and John Lee.
Goalkeeper Itaru Fukushima had three saves.
Brook Hill will play the winner of Grapevine Faith Christian and Garland Brighter Horizons, who play on Thursday, in the regional final.