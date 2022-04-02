Bishop Gorman's Elizabeth Mahfood was named the Defensive Player of the Year for TAPPS District 2-4A girls basketball.

Voting was conducted by TAPPS District 2-4A coaches.

Mahfood, a senior, averaged 19.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game.

Bishop Gorman’s Bradi Ware and Kimberly Evanson were named Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year.

Bishop Gorman’s Grace Coan joined Mahfood as a first-team selection. Maria Kariampuzha, Ellie Coan and Kate Cleofe were second-team picks.

All Saints freshman Kat Neal was a second-team selection.

Dallas Shelton’s Kennedy Street was named the Most Valuable Player. Shelton’s Kevin Burnett was selected as the Coach of the Year.

Arlington Grace Prep duo of sophomore Kate Jenner and freshman Rhyia Ray shared Newcomer of the Year honors.

Arlington Pantego Christian’s Sydnee Pirtle was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year.

All-District 2-4A TAPPS Girls Basketball

Most Valuable Player — Kennedy Street, Dallas Shelton

Offensive Player of the Year — Sydnee Pirtle, Arlington Pantego Christian

Defensive Player of the Year — Elizabeth Mahfood, Bishop Gorman

Co-Newcomer of the Year — Kate Jenner, Arlington Grace Prep; Rhyia Ray, Arlington Grace Prep

Coach of the Year — Kevin Burnett, Dallas Shelton

Co-Assistant Coach of the Year — Bradi Ware, Bishop Gorman; Kimberly Evanson, Bishop Gorman

First Team

Bishop Gorman — Elizabeth Mahfood, Grace Coan

Dallas Shelton — Kennedy Street, Peyton Frady, Deja Jackson

Arlington Pantego Christian — Sydnee Pirtle, Cecille Bison, Olivia James

Arlington Grace Prep — Kate Jenner, Rhyia Ray, Madi Jackson

Dallas Covenant — Caroline Leftwich

Second Team

Bishop Gorman — Maria Kariampuzha, Ellie Coan, Kate Cleofe

All Saints — Kat Neal

Dallas Shelton — Jesi Roberts, Brilon Manning

Arlington Pantego Christian — Katie Garrett, Megan McBroom, Kennedy Kemp

Arlington Grace Prep — Sophie Jordan

Dallas Covenant — Helen Hickman, Lauren Teetes

Honorable Mention

Bishop Gorman — Alexa Remigio, Grace Paniagua, Jailynn Lee

All Saints — Maddie Leete, Janssen Chisolm

Dallas Shelton — Kathryn Johnson-Pratt

Arlington Pantego Christian — Kimberly Scott, Isabelle Delgado, Jenna Gardners

Arlington Grace Prep — Jewel Walker

Dallas Covenant — Sam Gibson

