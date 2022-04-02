Bishop Gorman's Elizabeth Mahfood was named the Defensive Player of the Year for TAPPS District 2-4A girls basketball.
Voting was conducted by TAPPS District 2-4A coaches.
Mahfood, a senior, averaged 19.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game.
Bishop Gorman’s Bradi Ware and Kimberly Evanson were named Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year.
Bishop Gorman’s Grace Coan joined Mahfood as a first-team selection. Maria Kariampuzha, Ellie Coan and Kate Cleofe were second-team picks.
All Saints freshman Kat Neal was a second-team selection.
Dallas Shelton’s Kennedy Street was named the Most Valuable Player. Shelton’s Kevin Burnett was selected as the Coach of the Year.
Arlington Grace Prep duo of sophomore Kate Jenner and freshman Rhyia Ray shared Newcomer of the Year honors.
Arlington Pantego Christian’s Sydnee Pirtle was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year.
———
All-District 2-4A TAPPS Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Kennedy Street, Dallas Shelton
Offensive Player of the Year — Sydnee Pirtle, Arlington Pantego Christian
Defensive Player of the Year — Elizabeth Mahfood, Bishop Gorman
Co-Newcomer of the Year — Kate Jenner, Arlington Grace Prep; Rhyia Ray, Arlington Grace Prep
Coach of the Year — Kevin Burnett, Dallas Shelton
Co-Assistant Coach of the Year — Bradi Ware, Bishop Gorman; Kimberly Evanson, Bishop Gorman
First Team
Bishop Gorman — Elizabeth Mahfood, Grace Coan
Dallas Shelton — Kennedy Street, Peyton Frady, Deja Jackson
Arlington Pantego Christian — Sydnee Pirtle, Cecille Bison, Olivia James
Arlington Grace Prep — Kate Jenner, Rhyia Ray, Madi Jackson
Dallas Covenant — Caroline Leftwich
Second Team
Bishop Gorman — Maria Kariampuzha, Ellie Coan, Kate Cleofe
All Saints — Kat Neal
Dallas Shelton — Jesi Roberts, Brilon Manning
Arlington Pantego Christian — Katie Garrett, Megan McBroom, Kennedy Kemp
Arlington Grace Prep — Sophie Jordan
Dallas Covenant — Helen Hickman, Lauren Teetes
Honorable Mention
Bishop Gorman — Alexa Remigio, Grace Paniagua, Jailynn Lee
All Saints — Maddie Leete, Janssen Chisolm
Dallas Shelton — Kathryn Johnson-Pratt
Arlington Pantego Christian — Kimberly Scott, Isabelle Delgado, Jenna Gardners
Arlington Grace Prep — Jewel Walker
Dallas Covenant — Sam Gibson
