In what has become an East Texas tradition that kicks off the high school football season, The Brook Hill School is hosting the Seventh Annual American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl on Friday in Bullard.
The Guard will play host to Wills Point on Young Field at Herrington Stadium (22450 FM 2493 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Bullard, 75757). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
"The American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl pays tribute to our American Heroes who work tirelessly to keep us safe and free," Wally Dawkins, Brook Hill athletic director, said. "Veterans, active duty Military, First Responders and Front Line Health Care Workers are recognized as special guests."
He added each member and their spouse of the aforementioned groups receive a free Hot Dog Dinner at The “Ryled Up” Tailgate Party from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Kyle Lake Athletic Center parking lot and receive free admission to the game, all courtesy of American State Bank. Guard head coach Scott Ryle is an Iraq war veteran where he served as a Recon Team Leader.
"A special 'HEROES' Tent will be in the KLAC parking lot where the honorees can register and then be introduced individually in a pre-game ceremony prior to kickoff," Dawkins said. "American State Bank and Brook Hill invite all the 'HEROES' in East Texas to attend as we pay a special tribute to America’s finest."
The Guard are 4-2 in the American Warrior Bowl with wins over Boco Raton Saint John Paul (Florida) (48-27 in 2016), Canada Royal Imperial Collegiate (51-27 in 2017), Fort Worth Southwest Christian (27-7 in 2019) and Fort Worth Christian (37-34 in 2020). Losses were St. Bernard's (California) (43-40 in 2015) and Plano John Paul II (49-28 in 2018).
"I’m excited with the improvement over the last couple weeks but we still have a long way to go," Ryle said. "I was encouraged about the depth we have at running back between Nick LaRocca, Dorian Reyes and Ben Varvas. They all show they’ll be able to carry the ball this season."
Some leaders for the Tigers are quarterback Holden Fletcher, linebacker Kevin Witherspoon and defensive end Caeden Johnson.
Brook Hill is ranked No. 40 (TAPPS) in TexasFootball.com rankings, while Wills Point is No. 82 in 4A Division II.
ALL SAINTS AT BIG SANDY
The All Saints Trojans travel to the hometown of East Texas legends Lovie Smith and David Overstreet when they take on the Big Sandy Wildcats on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium (N. Wildcat Dr., Big Sandy, 75755).
"Big Sandy is going to be a very formidable opponent for us this week," All Saints coach Drew Starnes said. "They are a very explosive offense and very physical on defense. Coach (Larry) Minter and his staff have done an exceptional job in developing their program at Big Sandy. We are looking forward to seeing where we are as a program this Friday so that we know what we need to do to get where we want to be at the end of the season."
Senior Will Morgan is scheduled to start at QB for the Trojans with three seniors at running back — Cameron Reid, Cayden Mitcham and Ethan Fanous. Receivers are scheduled to be seniors Caleb Heldman and Garrett Huffman, junior Mill Walters and sophomore Colten Mitcham. Rounding out the offense are senior center Dustyn Rose, sophomore left guard Carter Huffman and junior right guard Grayson Haygood.
Some of the defenders include senior right corner Madi Brazeal, sophomore linebacker Hunter Henson and senior nose guard Josh Henry.
Big Sandy leaders include fullback David Fonteno, running back Sean Gregory and linebacker Dakota Kitchen.
All Saints is No. 92 (TAPPS) in TexasFootball.com, while Big Sandy is No. 89 in 2A Division I.
GRACE COMMUNITY AT AUSTIN REGENTS
The Grace Community Cougars are travelling to the state capital to take on TAPPS No. 1 and defending state champion Austin Regents. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Knights Field (3230 Travis Country Circle, Austin, 78735).
The Cougars have a challenge right off the bat, but head coach Steve Parsons is confident in his team.
"I like this team," Parsons said. "They are coachable and play hard. We will have to overcome our inexperience quickly to be successful."
Leading the way up front are senior Tanner Thyen, junior Kole Crawford, senior Lex Romano and junior Caleb Wilson.
The Cougars are ranked No. 38 (TAPPS) by TexasFootball.com.
Bishop Gorman's game at Houston Northland was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Crusaders' program.