BULLARD — Brook Hill led for all but about 15 seconds in the game as the Guard scored a 53-47 victory over Carrollton Prince of Peace on Friday in a TAPPS 5A bi-district basketball playoff game at Herrington Gym.
Brook Hill (20-4) advances to area play where they will either host Dallas Bishop Dunne or play at Grapevine Faith next week.
Grayson Murry hit a 3-pointer less than 10 seconds into the game. He scored eight of the first 11 Guard points.
Brook Hill led 21-18 at halftime and at 7:20 of the third quarter Elijah Gerhard hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 21-21.
The Guard then went on a 24-7 run, topped off by Chandler Fletcher's 3-pointer with two seconds left in the third quarter. That trey gave BH a 45-24 advantage.
The Eagles tried to rally and got with 49-44 on a 3-pointer by Gerhard. However the Guard held off Prince of Peace.
Murry led the Guard with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. TyJuan Cannon added 15 points, followed by Fletcher (9), Preston Hardee (6), Joseph Johnson (5) and Noah Langemeir (2).
Gerhard led the Eagles with 26 points, while Aruna Zuberu had 10 points, six blocks and 15 rebounds.
Others scoring for Prince of Peace were Jordan Watkins (15) and Hunter Hardin (4).