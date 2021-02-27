Dozie Ifeadi had a double-double and Chris Green hit the go-ahead 3-pointer as Bishop Gorman defeated Willow Park Trinity Christian 45-42 on Saturday in a TAPPS 4A bi-district basktball playoff at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.
The Crusaders (11-11) advance to the area round and will travel to Lubbock Trinity on Tuesday. The Eagles end their season at 13-14.
Green led the Crusaders with 18 points as BG outscored Trinity Christian 15-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.
Ifeadi added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Others scoring for Gorman were Sid Cleofe (8), Adam Favre (3), Brett Petrakian (3), Bradley Richbourg (2) and D.J. Jones (2).
Green had three 3-pointers for the Crusaders.
Luke Carson led the Eagles with 17 points and Ryan Hollingworth added 10. Other Trinity Christian scorers were Nate Field (5), Malen Baldridge (4), Braeden Heitz (4) and Kanyon Kelley (2).
Carson had two treys.