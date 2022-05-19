ARLINGTON — Houston Second Baptist scored eight runs in the top of the fourth inning on the way to an 11-5 win over Brook Hill in the TAPPS Division II Baseball Championship on Thursday afternoon at Texas-Arlington’s Clay Gould Ballpark.
“There was a feeling all year in every game that we could win, and it was no different today,” Brook Hill head coach Jerry Courtney said. “Regardless of what the score was at any time, there was never a feeling that we can’t win, so that’s good, because you know you’ve got kids that don’t quit and play the game the right way the whole time. I can’t be anything but proud.
“I’ve been here before and I wanted to win, but I’m so proud of the product that we are. I’m so proud of the team that we are. It’s just really hard for me to be down. I’m disappointed that we didn’t win, but I look around this dugout, and it’s just full of good ball players, good dudes and guys I’ve just enjoyed coaching so much.”
Jabin Moore led off the bottom of the first with a single, and Cade Chesley walked. Finn Kaiyala then hit a ball to the shortstop, and a throwing error allowed Moore to score, while Chesley and Kaiyala both moved into scoring position. Murry hit an RBI groundout to score Chesley. On Kaiyala’s attempt to advance to third, Luke Pettitte’s throw from first got away, allowing Kaiyala to score to give Brook Hill a 3-0 lead.
In the top of the second, with two outs, Tommy Willis hit a ball to the outfield that was eventually dropped. However, the runner on base slowed down and ended up having to stop at third. Murry then struck out Andrew Rivers to strand two runners.
After Grayson Kim grounded out back to Murry in the top of the third, J.D. Crips was hit by a pitch and Leighton Reddy walked for Pettitte. Murry struck out Pettitte and then Turner Murdock hit a line drive that was snagged by Moore for the third out.
Second Baptist found its offense in the fourth inning. Noah Weisser, Elijah Marrero and Willis had three straight hits to start the inning. Marrero’s was an RBI triple to make the score 3-1, and Wills drove him in with a single to cut the score to 3-2. Murry struck out Andrew Rivers before Kim reached on a single, and Crisp walked. Reddy was then punched out to make it two outs with the bases loaded. Pettitte delivers a two-run double to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead. Murdock followed with a two-run double. Marrero had an RBI single, and then Ben Feuer scored as Marrero was picked off with a 1-6-3-4 putout to end the frame that lasted nearly 45 minutes.
With Second Baptist leading 8-3, Landon Mattox hit a two-out double to right in the bottom of the fourth. Moore then reached on an error, and Mattox came around to score to cut the Second Baptist lead to 8-4.
In the fifth, Kaiyala led off with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly by David Sims.
Second Baptist got a run in the top of the sixth. Reddy walked and Pettitte doubled. Reddy then scored on a wild pitch. After Reyes walked Murdock, Ashton Alexander came in to pitch. He got a pop out and two straight flyouts to strand two runners and keep the score at 9-5.
Second Baptist added two more runs in the seventh Crisp had an RBI triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Reddy.
Willis was able to retire the Guard in order in the sixth, and Reddy closed it out with a perfect seventh as Second Baptist captured the state title.
Murry pitched 3.2 innings, allowing six runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks with one hit batter. Mason faced three batters, allowing two runs on two hits with a walk. Reyes pitched 1.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits with two walks. Alexander pitched two innings, allowing two runs on one hit.
Murdock pitched the first four innings for Second Baptist (24-6). He allowed four runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Willis allowed one run on one hit in two innings.
Second Baptist is coached by former University of Houston head baseball coach Rayner Noble. His assistants are former New York Yankees and Houston Astros pitcher Andy Pettitte and former Brook Hill coach Terry Pirtle, who led the Guard to three straight state titles from 2011-13.
Pettitte, Weisser and Marrero all had two hits.
Mason and Mattox each had two hits for the Guard (27-4).
It was the final high school game for seniors Reyes, Mason, Felipe Tristan, Kaiyala, Murry and Mattox.
“I needed a senior class to establish what they’re supposed to be like,” Courtney said. “This is year three, and this senior class is doing it exactly like I want, and the example they set will be felt for years to come. I’m not going anywhere. All of these younger guys got to watch how it’s supposed to be done and done right, and that’s going to get passed down, and we’re going to feel that in generations to come in Brook Hill baseball.”