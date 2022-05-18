ARLINGTON — Brook Hill will be playing for its fifth state championship on Thursday.
Six runs in the third and fourth innings helped the Guard take a 7-4 win over Fort Worth Christian in the TAPPS Division II Baseball Semifinals on Wednesday night at Texas-Arlington’s Clay Gould Ballpark.
The win sends Brook Hill, which won state titles in 2004, 2011, 2012 and 2013 and was a state finalist in 2010 and 2018, to the championship game against Houston Second Baptist (23-6) at noon Thursday in Arlington. Houston Second Baptist won 10-4 over Houston Lutheran South on Wednesday.
Houston Second Baptist is coached by former University of Houston head baseball coach Rayner Noble. His assistants are former New York Yankees and Houston Astros pitcher Andy Pettitte and former Brook Hill coach Terry Pirtle, who led the Guard to those three straight state titles from 2011-13.
Wednesday night’s game finished after 10 p.m., giving the Guard less than 14 hours until their next game.
“We have a saying we’ve adopted this year — stay humble, stay confident and don’t get tired,” Brook Hill head baseball coach Jerry Courtney said. “Tomorrow, we will try to do all three of those after a short turnaround. But with good senior leadership, I feel like we will make a good showing tomorrow. This whole situation didn’t come by chance. The kids really wanted to be playing for this, and so they’re very excited. They’re ready to move on and play another baseball game.”
“We have to go to the hotel, get our minds right and sleep,” Brook Hill senior catcher Finn Kaiyala said. “We need to rest. We just have to keep playing as a team like we have done all year. We are going up against a super good ball club, so it should be fun.”
Fort Worth Christian got a runner to third in the top of the first as Evan Giles walked, advanced to second on a passed ball and then to third on an errant pickoff attempt. But Cade Chesley got Hogan Nelson and Sammy Blanco to fly out to end the threat.
Brook Hill took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Chesley singled, and his courtesy runner, Ashton Alexander, scored on an RBI single by Grayson Murry.
Fort Worth Christian tied the game in the top of the third when Payne Fontenot scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. Brook Hill made a pitching changed in the inning as Aidan Mason moved from second base to come to the mound as Chesley went to right field after 2.1 innings.
After a strikeout and caught stealing double play got two quick outs in the top of the fourth, Cooper Ostrowsky and Joseph Geron both singled before Fontenot walked to load the bases. Giles then hit a three-run triple down the right-field line to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead.
Brook Hill responded with four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Jabin Moore was hit by a pitch to tie the game. Chesley followed with a two-run single and Moore came in to score on a double steal to make the score 7-4.
Dorian Reyes became the new pitcher in the fifth inning. Fort Worth Christian got a leadoff single from Blanco in the top of the fifth, but despite the ball getting away on a pitch, Kaiyala made the throw for the caught stealing. Reyes made a leaping grab on the mound and tossed to first base for the third out.
Robert Robichaux struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth, and Reyes retired Fort Worth Christian in order in the top of the sixth.
Reyes also closed it out with three straight outs in the seventh.
“Typically in high school games, rallies evolve around mistakes,” Courtney said. “One thing Dorian did really well is he came in and commanded the zone. Hitting a baseball is very difficult. When you force the other team to score by having to just hit the ball, it can be difficult. We didn’t help them out there at the end. I am very proud of Dorian and the way he finished the game. That’s a young man who has a lot of heart and not afraid of the moment.”
Reyes pitched three innings, allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
Chesley led Brook Hill (27-3) with three hits. Murry and Reyes each had two hits, and Kaiyala and Landon Mattox each added a hit.
“It’s just an amazing feeling to be out here with these guys,” Kaiyala said. “We played super well as a team, and we just beat a great team in Fort Worth Christian. It’s a really exciting feeling.”