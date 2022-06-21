MARSHALL — In the shadows of the field house named for one of East Texas’ great quarterbacks in Y.A. Tittle, area football players gathered for session two of The Zone magazine photo shoot on Tuesday.
Last week it was at Tyler Legacy and this time it was held at Marshall High School.
The players were excited to mingle with opponents and also know that they will soon see them on the gridiron.
“We have a sign in the field house, counting down the days to our first game,” Van senior safety/running back Garrett Florey said. “It was 66 today. We are anticipating a great season as we continue to work every day with determination.”
Along with the Vandals, another East Texas powerhouse, Gilmer, is expecting another standout season.
“Because of the tradition of previous Gilmer teams and the hard work and senior leadership we are expecting a great season,” Buckeye Ashton Hayes said.
Teammate Tyson Wilson added, “It is fun to be able to interact and see players from other teams. We are excited about the season.”
Some 28 schools and 269 players were on hand.
Teams present for the photo day were Atlanta, Beckville, Carthage, Center, Daingerfield, Elysian Fields, Gilmer, Gladewater, Hallsville, Harleton, Harmony, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, Kilgore, Longview, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, New Diana, Ore City, Pine Tree, Pleasant Grove, Spring Hill, Tatum, Texas High, Union Hill, Van, Waskom and White Oak.
The photos will be featured in The Zone, a 150-plus page glossy magazine with breakdowns of all East Texas football teams ahead of the upcoming season. The publication will feature exclusive content including photos of the teams, schedules, rankings, predictions, stats, records, and more.
The Zone will be released on Aug. 21 and is available only to paid subscribers, who also get the access to area-wide coverage of all sports throughout the year. The magazine can also be viewed online with a digital subscription.
The Zone photo shoots are supported by presenting sponsor Christus Trinity Mother Frances and tailgate sponsor Peters Chevrolet of Longview, who were both on site Tuesday.
For more information on The Zone subscriptions specials, call Steven Briggs at 903-237-7768 or email circulation@tylerpaper.com.