SUGAR LAND (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Nov. 30:
BOYS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Duncanville, 6-0; 2. Richardson, 7-0; 3. McKinney, 9-1; 4. Friendswood Clear Brook, 8-1; 5. Humble Atascocita, 6-1; 6. Fort Bend Elkins, 6-3; 7. Richardson Lake Highlands, 3-1; 8. Allen, 7-3; 9. Garland, 2-0; 10. El Paso Americas, 8-0; 11. Austin Westlake, 8-1; 12. Humble Summer Creek, 5-3; 13. North Crowley, 6-3; 14. San Antonio Harlan, 7-2; 15. Spring Westfield, 3-0; 16. Houston Strake Jesuit, 6-1; 17. Coppell, 5-4; 18. Houston Bellaire, 2-4; 19. Katy Tompkins, 7-2; 20. Pearland, 4-3; 21. Cy Creek, 4-5; 22. Pearland Dawson, 4-4; 23. San Antonio Reagan, 8-2; 24. SA Northside Warren, 6-2; 25. Fort Bend Bush, 5-4.
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball, 4-3; 2. Beaumont United, 3-1; 3. Amarillo, 8-2; 4. Mansfield Timberview, 7-1; 5. Crosby, 4-4; 6. Katy Paetow, 5-3; 7. Lancaster, 7-5; 8. El Paso Chapin, 6-1; 9. Boerne Champion, 4-3; 10. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 5-3; 11. Mansfield Legacy, 6-0; 12. San Antonio Jefferson, 4-3; 13. Fort Bend Hightower, 4-4; 14. Mount Pleasant, 3-2; 15. Mansfield Summit, 3-0; 16. Leander Rouse, 3-1; 17. Dallas Highland Park, 2-1; 18. Manvel, 3-5; 19. Frisco Memorial, 5-0; 20. North Richland Hills Richland, 1-2; 21. Midlothian, 5-2; 22. North Richland Hills Birdville, 5-2; 23. Fort Bend Marshall, 2-0; 24. Brownsville Pace, 7-2; 25. San Antonio Harlandale, 5-1.
Class 4A
1. Dallas Faith Family, 7-2; 2. Silsbee, 3-1; 3. Lubbock Estacado, 5-2; 4. Dallas Carter, 3-2; 5. Stafford, 4-1; 6. Argyle, 3-2; 7. La Marque, 3-1; 8. Somerset, 5-0; 9. Houston Yates, 3-2; 10. Boerne, 2-0; 11. Waco Connally, 0-1; 12. Paris, 3-1; 13. Corpus Christi West Oso, 5-0; 14. Burkburnett, 1-3; 15. Huffman Hargrave, 2-2; 16. Dallas Roosevelt, 6-0; 17. Kaufman, 1-1; 18. Wilmer Hutchins, 3-2; 19. Hardin-Jefferson, 4-1; 20. Pleasanton, 6-1; 21. Van Alstyne, 6-2; 22. Wichita Falls Hirschi, 5-3; 23. Waco La Vega, 0-2; 24. Corpus Christi Miller, 2-1; 25. Hereford, 1-2.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison, 7-3; 2. San Antonio Cole, 4-3; 3. Brock, 3-1; 4. New Waverly, 1-0; 5. Shallowater, 1-1; 6. Tatum, 0-1; 7. Hitchcock, 2-1; 8. Diboll, 0-0; 9. Corpus Christi London, 2-0; 10. Wichita Falls City View, 4-2; 11. Little River Academy, 1-3; 12. Abernathy, 0-0; 13. Winnie East Chambers, 0-0; 14. Commerce, 2-1; 15. Lytle, 4-1; 16. Lorena, 1-3; 17. Crockett, 3-1; 18. Franklin, 0-0; 19. Childress, 0-0; 20. Mineola, 0-0; 21. Santa Rosa, 2-2; 22. IDEA North Mission, 2-2; 23. Peaster, 3-1; 24. Paris Chisum, 2-1; 25. Aransas Pass, 1-1.
Class 2A
1. Clarendon, 0-0; 2. Lipan, 7-0; 3. Douglass, 4-0; 4. Mumford, 2-2; 5. Flatonia, 1-0; 6. La Poynor, 7-1; 7. New Deal, 0-0; 8. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 4-1; 9. New Home, 2-1; 10. Bogota Rivercrest, 1-1; 11. Thorndale, 0-1; 12. Timpson, 0-0; 13. Italy, 0-0; 14. Port Aransas, 3-3; 15. Gruver, 1-0; 16. Tolar, 3-0; 17. Farwell, 3-0; 18. Grapeland, 3-0; 19. Martins Mill, 5-0; 20. Tenaha, 0-0; 21. Wink, 0-0; 22. Hearne, 0-0; 23. Panhandle, 1-0; 24. Cisco, 0-0; 25. Weimar, 0-0.
Class 1A
1. Texline, 3-1; 2. Calvert, 2-0; 3. Graford, 8-0; 4. Mertzon Irion County, 1-0; 5. Tilden McMullen County, 2-0; 6. Dime Box, 3-0; 7. Lingleville, 3-1; 8. Rankin, 0-0; 9. Dodd City, 3-1; 10. Nazareth, 0-2; 11. Springlake Earth, 1-1; 12. San Perlita, 7-1; 13. Avinger, 6-1; 14. Waelder, 0-2; 15. Chireno, 3-4; 16. Priddy, 2-1; 17. Eula, 2-2; 18. Jayton, 0-0; 19. Huckabay, 2-3; 20. Electra, 0-1; 21. Wildorado, 3-0; 22. Trinidad, 4-3; 23. Klondike, 0-0; 24. Westbrook, 0-0; 25. Whitharral, 1-1.
BOYS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC
1. San Antonio Antonian Prep, 10-0; 2. Plano John Paul II, 13-2; 3. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 5-3; 4. Bellaire Episcopal, 4-2; 5. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 6-4; 6. Dallas St. Mark's, 5-2; 7. San Antonio Central Catholic, 10-2; 8. San Antonio Christian, 8-3; 9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 4-5; 10. Addison Greenhill, 3-6.
TAPPS 5A
1. McKinney Christian, 10-2; 2. The Woodlands Christian, 3-4; 3. Austin St. Michaels, 5-5; 4. Fort Worth Southwest Christian, 6-1; 5. Grapevine Faith Christian, 5-3; 6. Houston Second Baptist, 3-2; 7. Brownsville St. Joseph's, 5-0; 8. Fort Worth Christian, 3-5; 9. San Antonio TMI Episcopal, 4-9; 10. Houston Lutheran South, 6-6.
TAPPS 4A
1. Houston Westbury; 2. Lubbock Trintiy Christian; 3. Arlington Grace Prep; 4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal; 5. Schertz John Paul II; 6. Colleyville Covenant; 7. Lubbock Christian; 8. Houston Cypress Christian; 9. San Antonio Lutheran; 10. Fort Worth Lake Country.
TAPPS 3A
1. Midland Classical; 2. Huntsville Alpha Omega; 3. Austin Hill Country; 4. Dallas Yavneh; 5. Denton Calvary; 6. Richardson North Dallas Adventist; 7. Houston Lutheran North; 8. Waco Reicher; 9. Tomball Rosehill; 10. Lucas Christian.
TAPPS 2A
1. Houston Grace Christian, 8-1; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 0-0; 3. Marble Falls Faith, 0-0; 4. Galveston O'Connell, 4-0; 5. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 0-0; 6. Sherman Texoma Christian, 2-1; 7. Longview Christian, 7-2; 8. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 2-1; 9. Longview Trinity, 0-0; 10. Garland Christian, 0-0.
TAPPS 1A
1. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 0-0; 2. Cypress Covenant, 0-0; 3. Irving Faustina, 0-0; 4. Fredericksburg Heritage, 0-0; 5. San Angelo Cornerstone, 1-2; 6. San Antonio Legacy Christian, 0-1; 7. Longview Christian Heritage, 0-0; 8. Amarillo Holy Cross, 0-0; 9. Houston Beren, 2-0; 10. Spring Founders Christian, 4-1.
___
GIRLS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. DeSoto, 7-0; 2. Plano East, 5-1; 3. Duncanville, 12-2; 4. Keller, 8-1; 5. Katy Tompkins, 9-0; 6. Humble Summer Creek, 11-1; 7. Plano, 9-1; 8. Alvin Shadow Creek, 11-1; 9. Spring Branch Memorial, 11-3; 10. San Antonio Clark, 12-2; 11. South Grand Prairie, 7-2; 12. Austin High, 8-2; 13. Wolfforth Frenship, 6-2; 14. San Antonio Johnson, 9-4; 15. Friendswood Clear Brook, 9-2; 16. Tomball Memorial, 8-1; 17. Laredo United South, 11-4; 18. Humble Atascocita, 8-6; 19. Cedar Hill, 9-5; 20. Denton Braswell, 8-2; 21. Deer Park, 11-2; 22. Converse Judson, 10-3; 23. Plano East, 5-1; 24. Fort Bend Dulles, 9-5; 25. Langham Creek, 8-5.
Class 5A
1. Cedar Park, 13-0; 2. Lubbock Cooper, 7-0; 3. Frisco Liberty, 10-3; 4. Amarillo, 6-2; 5. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 8-0; 6. Frisco Memorial, 10-3; 7. El Paso Andress, 9-0; 8. Mansfield Timberview, 6-3; 9. McKinney North, 7-1; 10. Georgetown, 7-2; 11. Crandall, 8-1; 12. Montgomery, 8-0; 13. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 13-1; 14. Grapevine, 10-2; 15. Humble Kingwood Park, 7-2; 16. Royse City, 11-2; 17. El Paso Chapin, 12-1; 18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 7-1; 19. El Paso Burges, 7-1; 20. Boerne Champion, 7-2; 21. Amarillo Caprock, 5-1; 22. Manvel, 12-2; 23. Lake Dallas, 5-3; 24. Frisco Lebanon Trail, 10-2; 25. Pflugerville, 7-3.
Class 4A
1. Hardin-Jefferson, 8-1; 2. Argyle, 10-0; 3. Canyon, 5-2; 4. Levelland, 8-1; 5. Boerne, 11-1; 6. Brownsboro, 6-1; 7. Fredericksburg, 9-1; 8. Glen Rose, 9-1; 9. Decatur, 7-1; 10. Midlothian Heritage, 5-3; 11. Sunnyvale, 6-4; 12. Kennedale, 12-3; 13. Stephenville, 4-1; 14. Waco La Vega, 8-2; 15. Brownwood, 7-1; 16. Sanger, 5-2; 17. Mexia, 8-3; 18. Rockport-Fulton, 11-3; 19. Geronimo Navarro, 9-3; 20. Beeville Jones, 4-1.
Class 3A
1. Brownfield, 1-0; 2. Shallowater, 4-0; 3. Tuscola Jim Ned, 8-0; 4. Canadian, 8-0; 5. Fairfield, 3-1; 6. Bishop, 4-1; 7. Woodville, 7-1; 8. Teague, 2-0; 9. Idalou, 6-3; 10. Aransas Pass, 4-1; 11. Winnsboro, 6-2; 12. Nocona, 6-1; 13. Palacios, 9-0; 14. Poth, 8-0; 16. Little River Academy, 7-1; 17. Whitesboro, 7-1; 18. Pottsboro, 6-2; 18. Lyford, 8-0; 19. Ponder, 4-5; 20. Peaster, 6-4; 21. Skidmore-Tynan, 8-2; 22. Maypearl, 8-0; 23. Lytle, 7-2; 24. Jourdanton, 11-3; 25. Brock, 5-4.
Class 2A
1. Panhandle, 5-0; 2. Lipan, 6-2; 3. Gruver, 5-0; 4. Martin's Mill, 3-3; 5. Lovelady, 5-0; 6. La Poynor, 6-0; 7. Muenster, 6-2; 8. Wellington, 5-3; 9. Sudan, 6-4; 10. New Home, 7-2; 11. Douglass, 3-1; 12. Alvord, 7-3; 13. Goldthwaite, 8-1; 14. Sundown, 6-1; 15. Mason, 1-1; 16. Harper, 3-1; 17. Cisco, 8-1; 18. Port Aransas, 5-3; 19. Woden, 7-2; 20. Farwell, 5-1; 21. Frankston, 4-1; 22. Timpson, 3-1; 23. Weimar, 4-0; 24. Tenaha, 2-1; 25. Evadale, 7-3.
Class 1A
1. Huckabay, 9-1; 2. Ackerly Sands, 6-1; 3. Whiteface, 3-0; 4. Mertzon Irion County, 6-0; 5. McMullen County, 5-0; 6. Neches, 4-0; 7. Nazareth, 4-5; 8. Roscoe Highland, 5-0; 9. Jayton, 4-1; 10. Graford, 5-0; 11. Westbrook, 4-1; 12. Hermleigh, 6-3; 13. Chireno, 7-3; 14. Gail Borden County, 5-3; 15. Dodd City, 3-1; 16. Robert Lee, 5-1; 17. Henrietta Midway, 4-2; 18. Rocksprings, 4-2; 19. Slidell, 4-2; 20. Lingleville, 4-1; 21. Wellman-Union, 4-1; 22. Priddy, 8-2; 23. Yantis, 4-0; 24. Rankin, 3-3; 25. Moulton, 3-4.
GIRLS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC
1. Houston Christian, 10-0; 2. Plano John Paul II, 11-4; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 8-4; 4. Houston St. Agnes, 10-0; 5. San Antonio Antonian, 10-5; 6. Argyle Liberty Christian, 2-3; 7. Houston Kinkaid, 5-2; 8. Houston St. Pius X, 8-1; 9. Houston Village, 5-5; 10. Addison Greenhill, 2-1.
TAPPS 5A
1. Dallas Christian, 2-6; 2. Houston Second Baptist, 2-4; 3. Boerne Geneva, 2-0; 4. Fort Worth Christian, 5-3; 5. Austin Hyde Park, 5-0; 6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian, 5-4; 7. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian, 6-2; 8. Frisco Legacy Christian, 2-3; 9. Houston Lutheran South, 4-3; 10. The Woodlands Christian, 1-4.
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Christian, 0-0; 2. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 0-0; 3. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian, 1-1; 4. Bay Area Christian, 2-1; 5. Dallas Shelton, 2-0; 6. Arlington Grace Prep, 4-3; 7. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 8-3; 8. Schertz John Paul, 0-0; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 2-5; 10. Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian, 0-3.
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston Lutheran North, 7-4; 2. Round Rock Christian, 4-1; 3. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 4-2; 4. Waco Live Oak Classical, 4-2; 5. Kennedale Fellowship, 4-0; 6. Austin San Juan Diego Catholic, 5-0; 7. Waco Vanguard, 3-1; 8. San Antonio Cornerstone Christian, 3-0; 9. Dallas Lutheran, 0-0; 10. Waco Reicher Catholic, 0-0.
TAPPS 2A
1. Shiner St. Paul, 1-2; 2. Hallettsville Sacred Heart; 3. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 6-4; 4. Dallas First Baptist, 4-3; 5. Sherman Texoma Christian, 2-3; 6. Lubbock Southcrest; 7. Victoria Faith, 0-1; 8. Ovilla Christian; 9. Bryan Allen; 10. Lubbock All Saints.
TAPPS 1A
1. San Angelo Cornerstone; 2. Wichita Falls Christ; 3. Fredricksburg Heritage; 4. Plainview Christian, 1-1; 5. Waxahachie Prep, 3-1; 6. Conroe Calvary Baptist; 7. Wichita Christian; 8. Athens Christian; 9. Longview St. Mary; 10. Weatherford Victory Baptist.