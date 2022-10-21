The drumbeat is a homecoming tradition at Tyler Junior College.
Since Monday, TJC students, faculty and staff have volunteered for time slots to keep the drum beating 24 hours a day until Saturday kickoff of Saturday's football game. It is a symbol of the "Apaches never-ending spirit."
The Apaches go for their fourth consecutive win as TJC takes on Cisco College at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The Southwest Junior College Football Conference game kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
Before the game, the TJC Alumni Association Homecoming 2022 Tailgate is scheduled to begin at noon in the Rose Stadium parking lot. It is slated to continue until about 2 p.m.
The TJC homecoming theme is "Greatest Show on Turf" as the school celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the Apache Band and Apache Belles. This year’s tailgate is intentionally closer to the “rim” of the football stadium so more Band and Belle alumni may participate in the Rim Walk.
The Alumni Association said to look for the Tailgate tents between Mike Carter Field and Rose Stadium and directly in front of the Tyler Fire Training Center. There will be a TJC Shuttle between the home side parking lot and the Tailgate location.
Tailgate 2022 is free of charge for Band and Belle Alumni and Lifetime Members of the TJC Alumni Association along with TJC invited guests. Registration is required (go to https://www.tjc.edu/HOMECOMING).
As for the football team, the Apaches enter the game at 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the SWJCFC. The Cisco Wranglers are 3-4 and 1-4.
Another win will move TJC toward clinching one of the fourth playoff berths.
The winning streak has been sparked by the play of the Apaches' defense, which has held their opponents to under 200 yards of total offense for three-straight games.
Last week in the 42-24 win over Blinn in Brenham, TJC had 11 sacks — Jared Wright (2), Jamarcus Moye (2), Matthew Myles (1.5), Michael Nwokocha (1), Malik Williams (1), James Collins (1), Javen Sanchez (1), Dontavius Burrows (.5), Michael Ray Jr. (.5) and Daniel Cobbs (.5).
"Feel like the morale of team is great. We're feeling really confident with three wins in a row — conference wins, great wins," TJC first-year coach Tanner Jacobson said. "We handled things like we needed to handle them. We still have a long way to go.
"Just feel really good as far as where we are as a team. I feel like we are coming together."
Other SWJCFC games on Saturday include: Kilgore (4-2, 2-2) at Trinity Valley (5-1, 4-0), 2 p.m.; and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2-4, 0-4) at New Mexico Military (6-1, 4-1), 2 p.m. Navarro (4-3, 3-2) and Blinn (3-4, 1-4) are open.
TJC's final regular season home game will be Saturday, Oct. 29 as the Apaches host rival Kilgore College in a 3 p.m. kickoff. Tyler plays at Navarro on Nov. 5.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The TJC soccer teams are in action on Saturday at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex on campus. The No. 1 and unbeaten Apache Ladies take on Trinity Valley at 5 p.m., followed by the No. 7 Apaches meeting TVCC at 7 p.m. It is the regular season finale. Both TJC squads have clinched playoff berths and the postseason will begin next week. ... On Monday, TJC Baseball and TJC Student Life will host its Seventh Annual Halloween Baseball Game. TJC assistant athletic director Kelsi Weeks said, "Come join us for an unforgettable evening of candy, fun, laughs, and costume baseball." The game will be played at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with first pitch to be thrown at 6:30 p.m. The team dresses up in costumes and plays an exhibition game and kids can Trick or Treat in the parking lot before the game.