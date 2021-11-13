KILGORE — For the second straight week and the third time this season, rivals Tyler Junior College and Kilgore College tangle on the gridiron.
This time the two teams will meet in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference semifinals on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The other semifinal has No. 3 New Mexico Military Institute (8-1) taking on the Blinn College Buccaneers (5-4) at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico. The two clubs will kickoff at 2 p.m. (MST).
The Rangers (5-4) are ranked No. 15, while the Apaches (5-4) were No. 13 last week before their loss to KC (31-21). Kilgore also won the opener on Sept. 4 against TJC — 49-28 in Tyler.
The semifinal winners will meet next week for the conference championship at the highest remaining seed. NMMI is the No. 1 seed, followed by Kilgore, Tyler and Blinn.
TJC quarterback General Booty was knocked out of last week’s game in the second quarter on a roughing the passer penalty against Kilgore. He suffered a cut to his chin that required stitches. Tyler coach Thomas Rocco elected to sit Booty the remainder of the game. Booty, who has thrown for 22 TD passes and is second in the nation in passing, is expected start this week.
Booty has thrown for 2,384 yards and has hit on 61% of his passes. KC’s Malcolm Mays is tied for third in the nation with 2,322 yards and 22 TD passes.
Tyler running back Azhaun Dingle is fifth in the nation with 908 yards on 128 carries. He averages 7.1 yards per attempt and has scored five TDs. Jeremiah Cooley leads TJC with 35 receptions for 582 yards and seven TDs.
TJC linebacker Xavier Benson has been a standout defensively all season for the Apaches. The transfer from Texas Tech is third in the nation in tackles with 96. TJC’s Kobe Savage has three interceptions.