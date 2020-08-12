Presidents of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference voted Wednesday to approve a football schedule for the spring of 2021, Kevin Vest, Tyler Junior College athletic director, announced.
The change was necessary following the announcement in July by the National Junior College Athletic Association moving the majority of fall sports competition to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The schedule, which was proposed by league coaches and athletic directors, features a seven-game conference schedule with the opportunity to play one non-conference opponent.
Games will begin the weekend of March 27, 2021. The date of the NJCAA National Championship game is set for June 3, 2021.
TJC opens the season against Navarro in Corsicana on March 27.
The remainder of the Apaches’ schedule includes: April 3 — vs. Trinity Valley; April 10 — vs. RPA Prep (Arlington); April 17 — at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M; April 24 — vs. Kilgore; May 1 — vs. New Mexico Military Institute; May 8 — at Blinn; and May 15 — vs. Cisco.
“As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 health crisis, we continue to see strong leadership from our national office, presidents, athletic directors, and coaches,” Vest said. “This schedule provides the best opportunity for our student-athletes to have a chance to compete during the 2020-2021 academic year.”
The schedule eliminates the traditional conference playoffs. A champion will be determined by regular season standings. All game times will be announced at a later date.
“We’re excited about the prospect of playing in the spring,” Thomas Rocco, Apaches head football coach, said. “We’re flexible and ready to play and look forward to showcasing our players on the field this spring. This fall will be a great period of development for the players and we will be able to put a hard focus on academics and player development.”