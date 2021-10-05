Tyler Legacy hosted perennial state power Southlake Carroll Saturday at the Tyler ISD Aquatic Center.
The Legacy boys fell to Southlake Carroll 122-48, and the Legacy girls lost 136-33.
Southlake Carroll has won 11 state titles on the boys side, including nine of the last 10. The Southlake Carroll girls have won three state titles. Both the Southlake Carroll boys and girls won in 2019.
For Legacy, Lorelai Walker took second in the both the girls 50 and 100 freestyles. Olivia Terburgh finished second in the 500 freestyle. The girls 200 and 400 relay teams both finished third.
Hayden McCollough won the 50 freestyle and was second in the 100 freestyle. Jordan Smith was second in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Griffin Baker placed third in the 500 freestyle. Sam Eckert was second in the 100 backstroke. The Legacy boys won the 200 freestyle relay and finished second in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.