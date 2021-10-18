Tyler Legacy had a double dual swim meet with Texas High and Richardson Pearce on Saturday at the Tyler ISD Aquatic Center.
The Legacy boys defeated Texas High 90-80 and Richardson Pearce 98-72. Richardson Pearce defeated Texas High 94-75.
Junior Will Tanksley won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Senior Sam Exkert won the 50 free and 100 free, setting meet records with times of 22.05 and 48.69. Junior Griffin Baker won the 100 butterfly and 500 free. Junior Jordan Smith won the 200 free. The Legacy boys won the 200 and 400 free relays, setting a meet record in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:31.07. The 200 free relay team is Eckert, Hayden McCullough, Smith and Ryan Cleveland.
The Legacy girls defeated Texas High 138-28 and lost to Richardson Pearce 98-72. Richardson Pearce defeated Texas High 142-21.
Sophomore Marina Sanchez won the 200 free and 100 free, setting meet records with times of 2:00.477 and 56.30. Sophomore Naomi Muse won the 100 breaststroke. The Legacy girls won the 200 and 400 free relays with the 200 free relay setting a meet record time of 1:46.11. The 200 free relay team is Olivia Lemmert, Sanchez, Olivia Terburgh and Lorelai Walker.