The Brownsboro Bears football game with Sweetwater scheduled for Friday has been canceled, Brownsboro ISD officials said.
The contest was scheduled for Aledo, but the game was canceled by Sweetwater, the Brownsboro ISD said. No reason was given for the cancellation.
Brownsboro was originally scheduled to play at Fairfield on Friday, but the game was canceled on Wednesday due to a possible COVID-19 case at Fairfield ISD. The case proved to be negative.
Brownsboro coach and athletic director Greg Pearson immediately started looking for a new opponent. He said David Smoak of SicEm365 Radio, Carl Padilla and Matt Stepp of Texas Football helped get him in contact with coaches who also lost a game.
Sweetwater’s contest with Tuscola Jim Ned was also canceled on Wednesday due to COVID-19.
Brownsboro is scheduled to host Waxahachie Life on Sept. 11.