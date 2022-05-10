The UT Tyler netters made their first home regional a memorable one, taking a 4-0 victory over St. Mary's on Tuesday in the NCAA Division II Tennis Tournament held at the Summers Tennis Center in Tyler.
The Patriots (13-5) captured the South Central Regional No. 1 and advance to the Round of 16 beginning May 18 in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
The Rattlers, from San Antonio, end their season at 12-6.
UT Tyler, champions of the Lone Star Conference, captured the doubles point as Gonzalo Fernandez Gil and Mortiz Mayer won at No. 1 (6-1 over Nicolas Llosa-Nikls Knoerr) and Joaquin Bianchi and Egor Shestakov triumphed at No. 2 (6-1 over Sebastian Azcui-Chad Nguyen).
At No. 3, the Patriots' Jonas Dixon and Jorge Sala Frigeri were winning 5-4 over Jake Faryniarz and Oskar Irdoga when UT Tyler clinched the doubles point.
With the 1-0 lead, the Patriots need just three singles wins to clinch the match.
Mayer, a freshman from Eutingen im Gäu, Germany, put his team ahead 2-0 as he scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over Knoerr at No. 3.
Bianchi, a junior from Buenos Aires, Argentina, gave the Patriots a 3-0 advantage. The transfer from Troy University defeated Faryniarz 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
No. 1 singles player Fernandez Gil wrapped it up with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Nguyen. Fernandez Gil is a junior from Majadahonda, Spain and a transfer from Mesa Community College.
Three other matches were not finished. UT Tyler's Safar Rasulov (freshman, Madrid, Spain) was tied with Llosa 1-6, 6-3 at No. 4 with the Patriots' Yudai Watanabe (sophomore, Yokohama, Japan) winning over Irdoga (6-1, 7-5) at No. 5 and Shestakov (sophomore, Kaliningrad, Russia) ahead 6-2, 4-4 over Azcui at No. 6.
Dixon is a sophomore from Stockholm, Sweden and a transfer from Tyler Junior College. Sala Frigeri is a senior from Santa Fe, Argentina and a transfer from Mesa CC.
Other members of the Patriots are Nikita Chuev (freshman, Irkutsk, Russia) and Leon Sell (freshman, Neuenbürg, Germany).
Adam Cohen is head coach of the Patriots and his assistant is Noel Maurin.