The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs have become as a familiar sight in San Antonio as the Alamo and the Riverwalk.
Once again the Lady Mustangs earned a berth in the UIL State Girls Basketball Tournament, their second consecutive Final Four.
Martin’s Mill has appeared in six of the last seven Final Fours and 14 of the last 16 state tournaments to become a state tourney staple.
The Lady Mustangs have won state titles in 2006 (1A Division I), 2008 (1A Division I), 2013 (2A), 2014 (2A), 2018 (2A) and 2019 (2A). They finished runner-up last year.
No. 2 Martin’s Mill is scheduled to meet No. 13 Stamford (Region II) at 10 a.m. Friday in the Class 2A semifinals, while No. 1 Gruver (Region I) will take on No. 20 San Saba (Region IV) in the other semifinal at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The 2A state championship game is slated for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
All games are scheduled for the Alamodome.
The Lady Mustangs are 36-3 on the season and have won 34 consecutive games with double digit wins in the playoffs with the exception of a 67-65 victory over Lovelady in the regional quarterfinals.
Stamford is 35-2 and have won 28 straight games and all of the Lady Dawgs postseason wins have been by double digits.
Martin's Mill team members include: freshman forward Braleigh Whitus, freshman guard Makayla McLemore, freshman guard Reese Hataway, senior forward/center Kylee Lookabaugh, sophomore guard Kate Lindsey, freshman Launa Coker, freshman forward Ruthie Mein, junior guard/forward Mattie Burns, junior forward Libby Rogers, senior guard Jada Celsur and freshman forward/center Baylee Valenzuela.
Support staff includes managers Brilen Butcher, Whitney Moss, Kara Nixon and Lanna Tschirhart; athletic trainer Greg Jenkins; statisticians Dina Cross, Kylee Cross and Kenzie Cross; video Jean Roach; and team doctor Kevin Nixon.
Tommy Cross is the head coach of Martin's Mill and Taylor Wilson is his assistant.
This is the first state appearance for Stamford.
STATE NOTES: According to the State Handbook of Texas, Stamford is a city on the border of Jones and Haskell Counties in west-central Texas. Henry McHarg, president of the Texas Central Railroad, named the site in 1900 for his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut. ... The 2011 and 2012 Neches state championship teams will be on honored on Saturday during the Class 1A title game, which is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.
;