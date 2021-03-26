Four of the five Texas schools in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Basketball Tournaments are scheduled to play on Saturday.
The men are in Indianapolis, while the women are in San Antonio.
In the men's tourney, No. 1 seed Baylor is scheduled to meet No. 5 Villanova in South Region semifinal at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. Tipoff is slated for 4:15 p.m. (TV: CBS). The winner faces either Cinderella/No. 15 seed Oral Roberts or No. 3 Arkansas on Monday for the right to advance to the Final Four. The Golden Eagles and Razorbacks play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6:25 p.m. Saturday, TV: TBS).
Houston, the No. 2 seed, plays the Saturday nightcap against No. 11 Syracuse in the Midwest Region semifinal at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:55 p.m. (TV: TBS). The winner between the Cougars and Orange will meet either No. 12 Oregon State or Sister Jean's Loyola Chicago squad, which is seeded No. 8, in the regional final on Monday. The Beavers and Ramblers are slated to play at 1:40 p.m. Saturday (TV: CBS) Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
On the women's side in the Alamo City No. 2 seeds Baylor and Texas A&M are in different regions, but all teams are playing in the Alamodome. The Lady Bears are in the River Walk Region and will face No. 6 Michigan at 2 p.m. (TV: ABC). The winner between BU and the Wolverines will play in the regional final against either No. 5 Iowa or No. 1 Connecticut. The Hawkeyes and Huskies play at noon (TV: ABC).
The Aggies, coming off a thrilling overtime win over Iowa State, will tangle with No. 3 Arizona in the Mercado Region. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (TV: ESPN2). The other semifinal has No. 4 Indiana against No. 1 NC State, who play at 5 p.m. (TV: ESPN2).
The Texas women are in the Hemisfair Regional on Sunday. The Longhorns are the No. 6 seed and will meet No. 2 Maryland at 8 p.m. (TV: ESPN). The winner of the UT-Terps matchup will play either No. 1 South Carolina or No. 5 Georgia Tech in the regional final. The Gamecocks and Yellowjackets play at noon Sunday (TV: ABC).
MEN
Baylor — The big, bad ball-hawking Bears appear to have found the form they had before a second COVID-19 pause, so watch out.
Houston — The Cougars sport some of that same swagger as the Phi Slama Jama teams back in the '80s.
Jared Butler, Baylor — The junior All-American stands out, even on a team oozing with talent.
Quentin Grimes, Houston — Leaving Kansas worked out out well for the high-scoring guard. It wasn't a bad deal for coach Kelvin Sampson and his Cougars, either.
WOMEN
For the first time in the women's tournament the NCAA will allow the public to attend games. That will be limited to 17% of the Alamodome's capacity per game — which is roughly 4,800 tickets.
"We're in Texas, so, I feel like we're going to have a lot of fans,"" Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith said. "People's families finally start to get to come and everybody's friends and everybody that weren't on the ticket list, they finally get to come and watch the game. So, it's about to be very exciting."
The first couple of rounds only allowed each participant up to six tickets.