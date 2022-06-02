AUSTIN — Sweeny scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away for an 8-1 win over Bullard in the Class 4A softball semifinals Thursday afternoon at the University of Texas’ Red and Charline McCombs Field.
Sweeny (31-9) advances to the second state championship game in program history. The Lady Bulldogs won a Class 3A state title in 1996 and are in the state tournament for the fourth time.
Bullard (40-4) was in the state tournament for the second straight year. The Lady Panthers fell to Liberty, 4-3, in the 2021 semifinals.
“With 40 wins in a season, you can’t hang your head,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said. “A game doesn’t define us. It’s more than a game, and I think we have kids that are champs. I don’t think we showed what we’re really made of today. It’s disappointing to them. It’s one thing if you play well and you just got beat, but I don’t think we played very well.
“And it happens. Kudos to them. I do think they did some great things. We’re disappointed, but we’re extremely proud of the season we had. I just reminded them that a lot of people would love to be in this situation.”
Trailing 1-0, the Lady Panthers were able to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth. Addison Hooker walked and then stole second. Hooker appeared to score on a grounder to first by Teagan Graul on an error, but the umpires ruled it a foul ball. Graul then hit an RBI double to left to tie the game.
Kenzie King had a two-out single to move courtesy runner Hunt to third, and King advanced to second on the throw, but Corie Byrd came back with a strikeout to end the inning.
The score remained at 1-1 until the top of the sixth inning. Sweeny quickly loaded the bases with two singles and a walk before Larissa Reynolds delivered a pinch-hit two-run single that brought in a third run on the throw to give the Lady Bulldogs a 4-1 lead. Sweeny added an RBI single by Ma’rya Quarles and a two-run single from Alyssa Boozie to make the score 7-1.
Byrd struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth and then got two quick outs before walking Kaylee Paul in the bottom of the seventh.
Byrd and Paul will be roommates at Stephen F. Austin next season.
Byrd then got Callie Bailey to fly out to left field to end the game.
Byrd allowed one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts and five walks in the complete game.
After two quick outs on three pitches in the top of the first inning with a pop out to Bailey at second and a soft liner to Hooker at third, Sweeny got a double by Karli Glaze. Quarles followed with a walk before a two-out RBI single by Boozy gave Sweeny a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
The Lady Bulldogs ended up loading the bases, but Anistyn Foster got Caydence Lobdell to pop out to Bailey for the third out
Berlyn Grossman led off the bottom of the first by getting hit by a pitch. She stole second and advanced to third on a one-out single by Bailey, who moved to second on the throw home. But Byrd came back by getting Hooker to pop out to third on a bunt attempt, and Hadi Fults popped a ball to shallow right field, where second baseman Brianna Strother made an over-the-shoulder grab for the third out.
Cierra Turner led off the second inning with a double and eventually stole third base, but the Lady Bulldogs were unable to add to their lead.
Graul led off the bottom of the inning with a walk, and courtesy runner Saelyr Hunt moved to second on an error and third on a wild pitch, but Byrd had three strikeouts in the inning.
A two-out walk for Boozy was all Sweeny got in the third, but Byrd fouled out to end the frame.
Byrd retired the top of the Bullard lineup in order in the bottom of the third.
Foster struck out all three Lady Bulldogs swinging in the top of the fourth.
Sweeny got the first two batters on in the fifth, but the Lady Panthers were able to get the next three outs to keep the game tied.
Paul drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the fifth. She stole second with two outs before Hooker walked. Byrd responded with the strikeout to end the inning.
Sweeny tacked on a run in the top of the seventh with a two-out RBI single from Strother.
Foster pitched six innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and six walks. Fults pitched the final inning and allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout and a walk.
Bailey, Graul and King had the three hits for Bullard.
TryNytie Clark led Sweeny with three hits. Boozy had two hits and three RBIs, and Turner added two hits.
“I am proud of the girls,” Bullard athletic director Scott Callaway said. “They played hard and they competed all year. It’s just disappointing for them. They worked so hard throughout the year, and it’s an exciting time to get here, but disappointing not to get to that final game. It’s a great group of girls with great leadership from the coaching staff. You just hurt for the girls.”
It was the final high school game for Bullard seniors Paul, Hooker, Grossman, King and Emma Seaton.
“They’re competitive, well-rounded young ladies, high character kids that we’re going to miss deeply,” Murry said. “They’re great people. We look forward to seeing what they accomplish as young women, some of them carrying on in the softball world and some of them going to college and different things. We’re very proud of them.”
Paul is going to play at SFA, while Grossman will play at UT Tyler.
Sweeny will take on either Liberty or Iowa Park for the 4A title at 1 p.m. Saturday at McCombs Field in Austin.