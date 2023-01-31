A supersized Big 12 football schedule for 2023 was released on Tuesday.

This season the league expands from 10 teams to 14 as BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston join. The conference will eventually settle at 12 after Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC by the 2025 season.

Each of the previous conference schools will play at least two of the new members.

The 28th season of Big 12 football begins on Sept. 16 with Houston hosting College Football Playoff finalist TCU in renewal of an old Southwest Conference game.

Defending Big 12 champion Kansas State opens conference play against UCF on Sept. 23. A full slate of seven games closes out the Conference season over Thanksgiving weekend.

With the additions of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston, Big 12 programs will continue to play nine league games without divisions.

The top two finishers by conference win percentage in the regular season standings will compete for the league title in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game, on Saturday, December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“I would like to thank our fans for their patience awaiting this historic schedule,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said. “Given its importance, the complexities of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and ensuring alignment with key stakeholders we were very deliberate with its development. I look forward to another highly competitive season of Big 12 football, and to welcoming our new members and their fans into the league.”

Television selections for the first three weeks of the season are due to the Conference by June 1.

Some of the interesting games include:

+TCU starts out with a key game as the Horned Frogs host "Coach Prime" and the Colorado Buffaloes on 

+Oklahoma hosting quarterback Dillon Gabriel's former UCF squad on Oct. 21;

+ Texas travels to Alabama in Week 2 and West Virginia hosts rival Pittsburgh.

+Houston will host historic rival Texas on Oct. 21;

+The expected final Bedlam matchup in Stillwater, Oklahoma between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State takes place on Nov. 4.

2023 Big 12 football schedule

Baylor

Sept. 2 — Texas State

Sept. 9 — Utah

Sept. 16 — Long Island

Sept. 23 — Texas

Sept. 30 — at UCF

Oct. 7 — Texas Tech

Oct. 21 — at Cincinnati

Oct. 28 — Iowa State

Nov. 4 — Houston

Nov. 11 — at Kansas State

Nov. 18 — at TCU

Nov. 25 — West Virginia

BYU

Sept. 2 — Sam Houston

Sept. 9 — Southern Utah

Sept. 16 — at Arkansas

Sept. 23 — at Kansas

Sept. 30 — Cincinnati

Oct. 14 — TCU

Oct. 21 — Texas Tech

Oct. 28 — at Texas

Nov. 4 — at West Virginia

Nov. 11 — Iowa State

Nov. 18 — Oklahoma

Nov. 25 — at Oklahoma State

Cincinnati

Sept. 2 — Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 9 — at Pittsburgh

Sept. 16 — Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 23 — Oklahoma

Sept. 29 — at BYU

Oct. 14 — Iowa State

Oct. 21 — Baylor

Oct. 28 — at Oklahoma State

Nov. 4 — UCF

Nov. 11 — at Houston

Nov. 18 — at West Virginia

Nov. 25 — Kansas

Houston

Sept. 2 — UTSA

Sept. 9 — at Rice

Sept. 16 — TCU

Sept. 23 — Sam Houston

Sept. 30 — at Texas Tech

Oct. 12 — West Virginia

Oct. 21 — Texas

Oct. 28 — at Kansas Sate

Nov. 4 — at Baylor

Nov. 11 — Cincinnati

Nov. 18 — Oklahoma State

Nov. 25 — at UCF

Iowa State

Sept. 2 — Northern Iowa

Sept. 9 — Iowa

Sept. 16 — at Ohio

Sept. 23 — Oklahoma State

Sept. 30 — at Oklahoma

Oct. 7 — TCU

Oct. 14 — at Cincinnati

Oct. 21 — at Baylor

Nov. 4 — Kansas

Nov. 11 — at BYU

Nov. 18 — Texas

Nov. 25 — at Kansas State

Kansas

Aug. 31 — Missouri State

Sept. 9 — Illinois

Sept. 16 — at Nevada

Sept. 23 — BYU

Sept. 30 — at Texas

Oct. 7 — UCF

Oct. 14 — at Oklahoma State

Oct. 28 — Oklahoma

Nov. 4 — at Iowa State

Nov. 11 — Texas Tech

Nov. 18 — Kansas State

Nov. 25 — at Cincinnati

Kansas State

Sept. 2 — Southeast Missouri

Sept. 9 — Troy

Sept. 16 — at Missouri

Sept. 23 — UCF

Oct. 6 — at Oklahoma State

Oct. 14 — at Texas Tech

Oct. 21 — TCU

Oct. 28 — Houston

Nov. 4 — at Texas

Nov. 11 — Baylor

Nov. 18 — at Kansas

Nov. 25 — Iowa State

Oklahoma

Sept. 2 — Arkansas State

Sept. 9 — SMU

Sept. 16 — at Tulsa

Sept. 23 — at Cincinnati

Sept. 30 — Iowa State

Oct. 7 — Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 21 — UCF

Oct. 28 — at Kansas

Nov. 4 — at Oklahoma State

Nov. 11 — West Virginia

Nov. 18 — at BYU

Nov. 24 — TCU

Oklahoma State

Sept. 2 — Central Arkansas

Sept. 9 — at Arizona State

Sept. 16 — South Alabama

Sept. 23 — at Iowa State

Oct. 6 — Kansas State

Oct. 14 — Kansas

Oct. 21 — at West Virginia

Oct. 28 — Cincinnati

Nov. 4 — Oklahoma

Nov. 11 — at UCF

Nov. 18 — at Houston

Nov. 25 — BYU

TCU

Sept. 2 — Colorado

Sept. 9 — Nicholls

Sept. 16 — at Houston

Sept. 23 — SMU

Sept. 30 — West Virginia

Oct. 7 — at Iowa State

Oct. 14 — BYU

Oct. 21 — at Kansas State

Nov. 2 — at Texas Tech

Nov. 11 — Texas

Nov. 18 — Baylor

Nov. 24 — at Oklahoma

Texas

Sept. 2 — Rice

Sept. 9 — at Alabama

Sept. 16 — Wyoming

Sept. 23 — at Baylor

Sept. 30 — Kansas

Oct. 7 — Oklahoma (in Dallas)

Oct. 21 — at Houston

Oct. 28 — BYU

Nov. 4 — Kansas State

Nov. 11 — at TCU

Nov. 18 — at Iowa Sate

Nov. 24 — Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Sept. 2 — at Wyoming

Sept. 9 — Oregon

Sept. 16 — Tarleton

Sept. 23 — at West Virginia

Sept. 30 — Houston

Oct. 7 — at Baylor

Oct. 14 — Kansas State

Oct. 21 — at BYU

Nov. 2 — TCU

Nov. 11 — at Kansas

Nov. 18 — UCF

Nov. 24 — at Texas

UCF

Sept. 2 — Kent State

Sept. 9 — at Boise State

Sept. 16 — Villanova

Sept. 23 — at Kansas State

Sept. 30 — Baylor

Oct. 7 — at Kansas

Oct. 21 — at Oklahoma

Oct. 28 — West Virginia

Nov. 4 — at Cincinnati

Nov. 11 — Oklahoma State

Nov. 18 — at Texas Tech

Nov. 25 — Houston

West Virginia

Sept. 2 — at Penn State

Sept. 9 — Duquesne

Sept. 16 — Pittsburgh

Sept. 23 — Texas Tech

Sept. 30 — TCU

Oct. 11 — at Houston

Oct. 21 — Oklahoma State

Oct. 28 — at UCF

Nov. 4 — BYU

Nov. 11 — at Oklahoma

Nov. 18 — Cincinnati

Nov. 25 — at Baylor

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.