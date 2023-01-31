A supersized Big 12 football schedule for 2023 was released on Tuesday.
This season the league expands from 10 teams to 14 as BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston join. The conference will eventually settle at 12 after Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC by the 2025 season.
Each of the previous conference schools will play at least two of the new members.
The 28th season of Big 12 football begins on Sept. 16 with Houston hosting College Football Playoff finalist TCU in renewal of an old Southwest Conference game.
Defending Big 12 champion Kansas State opens conference play against UCF on Sept. 23. A full slate of seven games closes out the Conference season over Thanksgiving weekend.
With the additions of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston, Big 12 programs will continue to play nine league games without divisions.
The top two finishers by conference win percentage in the regular season standings will compete for the league title in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game, on Saturday, December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I would like to thank our fans for their patience awaiting this historic schedule,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said. “Given its importance, the complexities of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and ensuring alignment with key stakeholders we were very deliberate with its development. I look forward to another highly competitive season of Big 12 football, and to welcoming our new members and their fans into the league.”
Television selections for the first three weeks of the season are due to the Conference by June 1.
Some of the interesting games include:
+TCU starts out with a key game as the Horned Frogs host "Coach Prime" and the Colorado Buffaloes on
+Oklahoma hosting quarterback Dillon Gabriel's former UCF squad on Oct. 21;
+ Texas travels to Alabama in Week 2 and West Virginia hosts rival Pittsburgh.
+Houston will host historic rival Texas on Oct. 21;
+The expected final Bedlam matchup in Stillwater, Oklahoma between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State takes place on Nov. 4.
2023 Big 12 football schedule
Baylor
Sept. 2 — Texas State
Sept. 9 — Utah
Sept. 16 — Long Island
Sept. 23 — Texas
Sept. 30 — at UCF
Oct. 7 — Texas Tech
Oct. 21 — at Cincinnati
Oct. 28 — Iowa State
Nov. 4 — Houston
Nov. 11 — at Kansas State
Nov. 18 — at TCU
Nov. 25 — West Virginia
BYU
Sept. 2 — Sam Houston
Sept. 9 — Southern Utah
Sept. 16 — at Arkansas
Sept. 23 — at Kansas
Sept. 30 — Cincinnati
Oct. 14 — TCU
Oct. 21 — Texas Tech
Oct. 28 — at Texas
Nov. 4 — at West Virginia
Nov. 11 — Iowa State
Nov. 18 — Oklahoma
Nov. 25 — at Oklahoma State
Cincinnati
Sept. 2 — Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 9 — at Pittsburgh
Sept. 16 — Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 23 — Oklahoma
Sept. 29 — at BYU
Oct. 14 — Iowa State
Oct. 21 — Baylor
Oct. 28 — at Oklahoma State
Nov. 4 — UCF
Nov. 11 — at Houston
Nov. 18 — at West Virginia
Nov. 25 — Kansas
Houston
Sept. 2 — UTSA
Sept. 9 — at Rice
Sept. 16 — TCU
Sept. 23 — Sam Houston
Sept. 30 — at Texas Tech
Oct. 12 — West Virginia
Oct. 21 — Texas
Oct. 28 — at Kansas Sate
Nov. 4 — at Baylor
Nov. 11 — Cincinnati
Nov. 18 — Oklahoma State
Nov. 25 — at UCF
Iowa State
Sept. 2 — Northern Iowa
Sept. 9 — Iowa
Sept. 16 — at Ohio
Sept. 23 — Oklahoma State
Sept. 30 — at Oklahoma
Oct. 7 — TCU
Oct. 14 — at Cincinnati
Oct. 21 — at Baylor
Nov. 4 — Kansas
Nov. 11 — at BYU
Nov. 18 — Texas
Nov. 25 — at Kansas State
Kansas
Aug. 31 — Missouri State
Sept. 9 — Illinois
Sept. 16 — at Nevada
Sept. 23 — BYU
Sept. 30 — at Texas
Oct. 7 — UCF
Oct. 14 — at Oklahoma State
Oct. 28 — Oklahoma
Nov. 4 — at Iowa State
Nov. 11 — Texas Tech
Nov. 18 — Kansas State
Nov. 25 — at Cincinnati
Kansas State
Sept. 2 — Southeast Missouri
Sept. 9 — Troy
Sept. 16 — at Missouri
Sept. 23 — UCF
Oct. 6 — at Oklahoma State
Oct. 14 — at Texas Tech
Oct. 21 — TCU
Oct. 28 — Houston
Nov. 4 — at Texas
Nov. 11 — Baylor
Nov. 18 — at Kansas
Nov. 25 — Iowa State
Oklahoma
Sept. 2 — Arkansas State
Sept. 9 — SMU
Sept. 16 — at Tulsa
Sept. 23 — at Cincinnati
Sept. 30 — Iowa State
Oct. 7 — Texas (in Dallas)
Oct. 21 — UCF
Oct. 28 — at Kansas
Nov. 4 — at Oklahoma State
Nov. 11 — West Virginia
Nov. 18 — at BYU
Nov. 24 — TCU
Oklahoma State
Sept. 2 — Central Arkansas
Sept. 9 — at Arizona State
Sept. 16 — South Alabama
Sept. 23 — at Iowa State
Oct. 6 — Kansas State
Oct. 14 — Kansas
Oct. 21 — at West Virginia
Oct. 28 — Cincinnati
Nov. 4 — Oklahoma
Nov. 11 — at UCF
Nov. 18 — at Houston
Nov. 25 — BYU
TCU
Sept. 2 — Colorado
Sept. 9 — Nicholls
Sept. 16 — at Houston
Sept. 23 — SMU
Sept. 30 — West Virginia
Oct. 7 — at Iowa State
Oct. 14 — BYU
Oct. 21 — at Kansas State
Nov. 2 — at Texas Tech
Nov. 11 — Texas
Nov. 18 — Baylor
Nov. 24 — at Oklahoma
Texas
Sept. 2 — Rice
Sept. 9 — at Alabama
Sept. 16 — Wyoming
Sept. 23 — at Baylor
Sept. 30 — Kansas
Oct. 7 — Oklahoma (in Dallas)
Oct. 21 — at Houston
Oct. 28 — BYU
Nov. 4 — Kansas State
Nov. 11 — at TCU
Nov. 18 — at Iowa Sate
Nov. 24 — Texas Tech
Texas Tech
Sept. 2 — at Wyoming
Sept. 9 — Oregon
Sept. 16 — Tarleton
Sept. 23 — at West Virginia
Sept. 30 — Houston
Oct. 7 — at Baylor
Oct. 14 — Kansas State
Oct. 21 — at BYU
Nov. 2 — TCU
Nov. 11 — at Kansas
Nov. 18 — UCF
Nov. 24 — at Texas
UCF
Sept. 2 — Kent State
Sept. 9 — at Boise State
Sept. 16 — Villanova
Sept. 23 — at Kansas State
Sept. 30 — Baylor
Oct. 7 — at Kansas
Oct. 21 — at Oklahoma
Oct. 28 — West Virginia
Nov. 4 — at Cincinnati
Nov. 11 — Oklahoma State
Nov. 18 — at Texas Tech
Nov. 25 — Houston
West Virginia
Sept. 2 — at Penn State
Sept. 9 — Duquesne
Sept. 16 — Pittsburgh
Sept. 23 — Texas Tech
Sept. 30 — TCU
Oct. 11 — at Houston
Oct. 21 — Oklahoma State
Oct. 28 — at UCF
Nov. 4 — BYU
Nov. 11 — at Oklahoma
Nov. 18 — Cincinnati
Nov. 25 — at Baylor