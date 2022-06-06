The Texas A&M Aggies are staying home for a Super Regional, while their rival Texas Longhorns will be hitting the road as the NCAA baseball postseason continues.
Both teams won their respective regionals on Sunday to move on in the tournament. The winners of the Super Regionals advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Aggies are the No. 5 national seed and will take on No. 12 seed Louisville in College Station. Games will be played at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Louisville rallied to beat Michigan, 11-9, on Monday in Louisville, Kentucky, to win the Louisville Regional.
The Longhorns are the No. 9 seed and will travel to Greenville, North Carolina, to play No. 8 seed East Carolina. The Pirates defeated Coastal Carolina, 13-4, to win the Greenville Regional on Monday.
The Texas State Bobcats played a late game against Stanford on Monday night in Stanford, California. It was a winner take all for the regional.
Super Regionals will be either Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12, or Saturday, June 11 through Monday, June 13. The NCAA will announce days and times after all regionals are complete. The CWS begins on June 17.
TEXAS A&M-TCU
In College Station on Sunday, Dylan Rock hit a three-run homer in a five-run seventh and added a two-run double in a seven-run ninth as Texas A&M rallied to win the College Station Regional with a 15-9 victory over TCU.
Texas A&M (40-18) beat Oral Roberts (8-2), Louisiana (9-6) and the Horned Frogs (38-22) on its way to the title. TCU lost to Louisiana (7-6) before knocking off Oral Roberts (3-1) and Louisiana (6-1) to reach the final against A&M in the double-elimination tournament.
Sloppy fielding by the Aggies allowed TCU (38-22) to score an unearned run in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.
The Aggies pulled within a run in the sixth before grabbing a 7-3 lead on Rock’s homer. The Horned Frogs answered with four runs in their half of the seventh — on a RBI single by Tommy Sacco followed by Brayden Taylor’s three-run homer — to tie it at 7-7.
The Aggies went up 8-7 in the eighth on Trevor Werner’s run-scoring single. TCU retook the lead in the bottom of the inning on Sacco’s two-run homer.
Troy Claunch singled in the first run of the ninth for the Aggies. Jack Moss added a two-run single and Austin Bost drove in Rock with a base hit for the final run.
TEXAS-AIR FORCE
In Austin, Dylan Campbell hit two solo home runs, Ivan Melendez added a two-run shot and Texas rolled to a 10-1 victory over Air Force Academy to win the Austin Regional.
Melendez, who is batting .404 this season, hit his home run in a five-run first inning. Trey Faltine added a two-run ground-rule double and the Longhorns (45-19) never looked back.
Campbell homered in the fourth for a 7-0 lead. Silas Ardoin had a RBI double in the fifth, Campbell homered again in the seventh and Faltine capped the scoring for Texas with an RBI double in the ninth.
Four Longhorn pitchers combined for a six-hitter. Second man up Jared Southard (4-1) got the win, allowing a hit and a walk in three shutout innings, striking out six.
Braydon Altorfer hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth for the Falcons (32-29). Starter Stevan Fairburn Jr. (0-2) retired just two batters, yielding five runs on five hits and three walks.
The Longhorns also won over Air Force (11-3) and Louisiana Tech (5-2). After losing the opener to Texas, Air Force, which was appearing in the tournament for the first time since 1969, reached the regional final with wins over Dallas Baptist (5-1) and Louisiana Tech (9-7).
The Associated Press contributed to this story.