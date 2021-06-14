AUSTIN — Trey Faltine drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Cam Williams hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning after walking his first four times up and scoring three times as No. 2 overall seed Texas breezed into the College World Series with a 12-4 victory over South Florida on Sunday, sweeping the Austin Super Regional.
It is the 37th berth in the CWS for the Longhorns.
The Bulls (31-30) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Jarrett Eaton's two-run bases-loaded single, but Jake Sullivan was thrown out at home trying to score from first on the play and the Longhorns (47-15) answered with four runs in the top of the second — with Faltine and Silas Ardoin delivering run-scoring doubles — to take the lead for good.
Faltine's second double drove in two in the fourth to make it 6-2. Texas scored without the benefit of a hit in the fifth, using four walks and a hit batter to plate two runs.
Tristan Stevens (11-3) allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win.
Collin Sullivan (3-4) lasted just 1 2/3 innings in a start for South Florida, surrendering four runs on four hits. Eaton went 3-for-3 with a double.
The Longhorns have six national championship (1949, 1950, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005) and placed runner-up six times (1953, 1984, 1985, 1989, 2004, 2009).
Virginia 5, Dallas Baptist 2
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kyle Teel hit a grand slam in the seventh for Virginia's first lead and the Cavaliers clinched their fifth trip to the College World Series with a 5-2 victory over Dallas Baptist on Monday.
Virginia (35-25) won the Columbia Super Regional to reach the CWS for the first time since winning the national championship in 2015.
Matt Wyatt (4-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out eight while allowing just two hits. Starter Nate Savino allowed a two-run homer by Jackson Glenn in the third as DBU took a 2-0 lead.
Nic Kent cut Virginia's deficit to 2-1 with a solo homer in the fourth. In the top of the seventh, Virginia centerfielder Chris Newell leapt at the wall to deny Andres Sosa's long ball.
Ray Gaither (3-3) took the loss for Dallas Baptist (41-18), which advanced farther than any other team in program history. Starter Luke Eldred allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings. Glenn hit his 21st home run of the season, ranking third for a single season in DBU's Division I era.
Arizona 16, Mississippi 3
TUCSON, Ariz. — Branden Boissiere went 4-for-6 with two doubles, driving in five runs and scoring three, and No. 5 seed Arizona pounded out 20 hits to roll to a 16-3 victory over No. 12 seed Mississippi in the rubber game of the Tucson Super Regional on Sunday, earning the Wildcats a trip to the College World Series.
It is the 18th CWS appearance for the Wildcats, winning national titles in 1976, 1980, 1986 and 2012.
Arizona (45-16) scored a run in the bottom of the first when Boissiere doubled with two outs and scored on a Tony Bullard single. Ole Miss (45-22) pulled even in the top of the third when Hayden Dunhurst led off with a single, took third on a Hayden Leatherwood double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cael Baker. Arizona took over from there.
Donta Williams doubled with one out in the bottom of the third and scored on Jacob Berry's 17th home run of the season to put the Wildcats up 3-1. Arizona added seven more runs in the fourth — on a two-run homer by Ryan Holgate, an RBI double by Williams, a three-run double by Boissiere and an RBI double by Kobe Kato — to put the game out of reach.
TJ Nichols (6-3) allowed just three hits and a run in 5 1/3 innings of relief to get the win for Arizona, striking out seven.
Former TJC Apache Taylor Broadway (4-3) took the loss for the Rebels, surrendering six runs on eight hits in three innings.
NC State 3, Arkansas 2
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — North Carolina State freshman shortstop Jose Torres hit a shot heard 'round the college baseball world on Sunday, homering off Arkansas' likely Golden Spikes Award winner Kevin Kopps leading off the top of the ninth inning, as the Wolfpack (34-12) stunned the top-seeded and top-ranked Razorbacks 3-2 to earn a berth in the College World Series.
Torres' blast came after Arkansas (50-13) knotted the score at 2 in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out solo homer by Cayden Wallace.
Kopps, the front-runner for college baseball's top award who entered the game with a 0.66 earned-run average and a 12-0 record with 11 saves, was tabbed to make his first start of the season with the Razorbacks on the brink of elimination and after Kopps (12-1) threw the final two innings in a 6-5 loss to NC State on Saturday. Kopps, who had allowed just six runs in 80 1/3 innings this season, surrendered three runs on seven hits in eight-plus innings, striking out nine.
Freshman Matt Willadsen started for the Wolfpack, allowing only an unearned run on two hits in four innings. Chris Villaman pitched the next three innings, yielding two hits and a run. Evan Justice (5-2) didn't allow a hit in working the final two innings to pick up the win.
Arkansas took a 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the top of the second. Christian Franklin reached on an error by Wolfpack third baseman Vojtech Mensik and scored on a two-out double by Charlie Welch. NC State came into the game with a team fielding percentage of .983, second best in D-I.
The Wolfpack answered in the top of the third. Austin Murr walked with one out and scored on a two-out two-run home run to left field by Johnny Butler.
It is the third trip to the CWS for the Wolfpack with previous trips in 1968 and 2013.
Tennessee 15, LSU 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Rucker hit two home runs in Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional, and No. 3 national seed Tennessee advanced to the College World Series with a 15-6 win over LSU, concluding the career of Tigers coach Paul Mainieri on Sunday.
The Volunteers (50-16) will make their fifth CWS appearance and first since 2005. They set program records for runs in a super regional game and home runs (six) in an NCAA Tournament game.
Mainieri had been the nation's winningest active coach and finished seventh all-time with 1,505 wins. He won a national championship and made six CWS appearances in a combined 39 seasons at St. Thomas, Air Force, Notre Dame and LSU.
Mainieri announced his retirement before the Eugene Regional and the Tigers (38-25) were on the verge of a season-ending loss for most of the weekend after losing the opener 4-0 to Gonzaga on June 4. They rallied with four straight elimination game wins to take the region.
Blade Tidwell (10-3) struck out seven in seven innings for Tennessee. Jordan Beck, Connor Pavolony, Evan Russell and Drew Gilbert each hit a home run.
Dylan Crews hit a pair of home runs for the Tigers. Starter Landon Marceaux (7-7) went three innings and got the loss.