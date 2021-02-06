Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 27
Why: Loss of LT Eric Fisher opens the door for Bucs to pressure Mahomes.
MVP: Tom Brady
Bill Coates, KTBB Sports Director
---
Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 27
MVP: Tyreek Hill
Reginald Coleman, Tyler High radio football commentator
---
Tampa Bay 38, Kansas City 35
Why: Expecting a high-scoring affair, with both offenses so explosive it may come down to a single turnover. With Kansas City missing both their Week 1 starting tackles to injury I could see Tampa getting late pressure and forcing a fumble to seal the deal. I’m from Boston ... never bet against Tom Brady, ever.
MVP: Tom Brady
Johnny Congdon, CBS19
---
Kansas City 37, Tampa Bay 27
Why: It is a matchup of the best QBs — the current all-time best against someone who will take his place in the future. Patrick Mahomes will make one more play than Tom Brady.
MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Phil Hicks, Tyler Morning Telegraph
---
Tampa Bay 35, Kansas City 21
Why: Brady wins last one before retirement.
MVP: Tom Brady
Ricklan Holmes, Tyler head football coach
---
Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 27
Why: Tampa’s DEFENSE! Buccaneers’ front four has the edge over a banged up Chiefs O-line. Plus Brady’s been here before ... Will claim his seventh Super Bowl win.
Tina Nguyen, CBS19
---
Kansas City 35, Tampa Bay 31
Why: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense give the Chiefs a lead, and Tom Brady leads a comeback drive in the final minutes. On the last play of the game, Brady does give it to his big running back, but the Kansas City defense stops Leonard Fournette at the goal line for the win.
MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Brandon Ogden, Tyler Morning Telegraph
---
Tampa Bay 37, Kansas City 35
Why: Brady wins seventh Super Bowl.
MVP: Tom Brady
Greg Priest, Tyler ISD athletic director
---
Tampa Bay 35, Kansas City 31
Why: Tampa Bay Bradys; It’s 2021.
MVP: Tom Brady
Thomas Rocco, Tyler Junior College head football coach
---
Kansas City 35, Tampa Bay 31
Why: Kansas City’s offense is just too explosive, but I think Brady will make a late run making it an interesting game.
MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Scott Ryle, Brook Hill head football coach
---
Kansas City 30, Tampa Bay 20
Why: Chiefs have too many weapons on offense.
MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Kevin Simon, Tyler Legacy, TJC radio football commentator
---
Kansas City 42, Tampa Bay 37
Why: Andy Reid takes a late gamble and it pays off in a second straight championship for the Chiefs
MVP: Travis Kelce
Jack Stallard, Longview News-Journal
---
Tampa Bay 27, Kansas City 23
Why: The weather conditions and possibility of missing both starting tackles will slow the seemingly unstoppable Chiefs offense. These factors will allow the Buccaneers to control the tempo of the game similar to their game against Green Bay. Tampa will win a very close game because they will be able to make the Chiefs offense one-dimensional due to their stellar run defense and get pressure in the passing game with only a four-man rush due to a banged up Chiefs offensive line. On the other side of the ball the Chiefs have been very susceptible to the deep ball which is why I believe Mike Evans will have a MVP level game.
Side Note: This is one of my most highly anticipated Super Bowls because I believe it is an absolute joy to watch both of these quarterbacks play this wonderful game!
MVP: Mike Evans
Drew Starnes, All Saints head football coach
---
Tampa Bay 32, Kansas City 30
Why: Tom Brady is at his best in big games. Gronk catches the winning TD.
MVP: Tom Brady
Norm Thompson, Grace Community head football coach
---
Kansas City 35, Tampa Bay 24
Why: Give the Chiefs; Andy and company two weeks and a previous matchup to study and they are too much with too many weapons.
MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Joe Willis, Tyler Legacy head football coach