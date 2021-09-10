In a sea of Blue and Gold, the Bears of Brownsboro battled the Raiders of Sunnyvale. The final outcome of 49-14 came out in favor of the Raiders.
"Sometimes you have to take baby steps to turn around a program," Brownsboro head coach Lance Connot said. "I feel like each day our guys are improving. Sunnyvale has been to the playoffs a bunch, and will help us get to where we want to be."
The first quarter was some strong defensive playing by both teams. Aidan Hardin made multiple tackles for the Bears. Payton Stephenson also thwarted a Raider drive with an interception on the Brownsboro goal line. The Raiders finally scored with 10 seconds to go in the quarter. Rigdon Yates threw a six yard touchdown pass to Joey Bruszer. Jake Pecina kicked the extra point.
Just as fast as the Bears took the kickoff they fumbled back to Sunnyvale. Matt Leavitt ran in the touchdown from 11 yards out with 11:38 to go in the half. Pecina made the pat fo a 14-0 Sunnyvale lead.
The Bears were not going away though. Hardin sacked the quarterback, causing a fumble. Ja’Tavian Session recovered to give the Bears first down in Raider territory. With 8:41 on the clock, Jaxyn Rogers connected with Gekyle Baker for 43 yards and a Bear touchdown. Jorge Vicente kicked the extra point, and the Raiders lead was cut to 14-7.
How bout some more fireworks. On the first play following the kickoff, Yates hit Bruszer for 80 yards and another touchdown. Pecina made the extra point and Sunnyvale led 21-7, with 8:25 to go in the half.
At the 4:52 mark the Yates to Bruszer combo struck again on a 20 yard touchdown pass. Pecina’s kick ran the score to 28-7. Bruszer caught his fourth touchdown pass just seconds before halftime. The six yard pass from Yates, and Pecina’s kick made the halftime score 35-7.
The second half was played a little closer to the vest. At the 5:29 mark Zac Bartis powered in from the one. Pecina kicked the extra point and Sunnyvale led 42-7. Bartis scored again at the :54 mark in the third quarter. Pecina kicked the extra point and the Raiders led 49-7.
With :30 to go in the game Rogers scored on a 10 yard run. Vicente kicked the extra point and the final score was 49-14. This ended the scoring but both teams kept up the intensity level.
Outstanding players, were Bruszer for sure and Yates, Leavitt, and Evan Johnson for the Raiders. For the Bears Hardin, Baker, and Alston Williams made their presence known.
Next week, the Bears (1-2) travel to Troup and Sunnyvale (1-2) will travel to Malakoff.