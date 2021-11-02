GRAND SALINE — The Sunnyvale Lady Raiders defeated the Brownsboro Bearettes in five games, in a Class 4A bi-district volleyball shootout.
“This one really hurts,” Brownsboro Bearette coach Shannon Oden Williams said. “Congratulations to Sunnyvale, but I will always feel like we were the better team. I loved coaching my girls.”
The match was as close as the scores — with Sunnyvale winning, 28-30, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25. 15-12.
Outstanding players were Paide and Hailey Delagarza, and Hillary McMahan for the Lady Raiders. They had a tremendous match. Bearettes Allie Cooper, Tori Hooke, and Rilee Rinehart played their hearts out for Brownsboro.
Brownsboro individual stats were: Rilee Rinehart (33 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs, 15 points), Kyhra Garrett (8 points, 4 digs, 7 kills), Lindsey Bersano (3 points, 3 digs, 2 assists), Riley Cawthon (1 kill), Khayla Garrett (3 points, 8 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs), Tori Hooker (5 points, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig), Emily Eaton (4 digs), Allie Cooper (16 kills, 8 blocks, 5 digs, 1 point) and Madi Hernandez (4 digs).
The Lady Raiders (17-10) play the winner of the Lindale-Texarkana Pleasant Grove match in area.