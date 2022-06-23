The Lindale Eagles claimed two wins on Thursday to move into the Division II championship bracket of the Texas 7on7 Championships in College Station.
The Eagles (2-1) are scheduled to meet Lorena (2-1) at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex on Friday. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. The winner will play either Silsbee (3-0) or Sunnyvale (0-3) at 9:30 a.m.
The quarterfinals are at 10:30 a.m., followed by the semifinals (11:15 a.m.) and finals (noon).
Bracket play is single elimination.
Lindale, which is competing in the state tournament for the first time since 2015, scored wins over Sealy (26-20) and Hereford (19-13). The Eagles lost to China Spring (18-13).
Playing for the Eagles are Clint Thurman, Patrick Daniels, Nashad Lee, Colter Maya, Marcus Field, Wyatt Parker, Ethan Moriarity, Brett Maya, Alex Romero, Cason Watts, Landon Sullivan, Ryan Betts, Christian Widemon, Jalin Hines, Levi Thornton, Jake Curbow, Ryan Stanton, Aiden Warnell, Trey Mazratian and Jaxon Davenport.
Other first round games on Friday for area schools include: Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) vs. Rockdale (1-2) and Kaufman (2-1) vs. Hereford (0-3).
Pleasant Grove scored wins over West Orange-Stark (13-6) and Clyde (21-6), while losing to San Antonio Davenport (20-14). Kaufman won over Lorena (32-26) and Goliad (21-20) and dropping a 25-14 decision to Fort Bend Christian.
In Division III, Harmony (2-1) takes on Henrietta (0-3) in the first round, while Daingerfield (2-1) meets Crane (1-2). Also, Garrison (1-2) takes on Gunter (3-0).
Harmony defeated Brady (20-14) and Poth (33-6), while losing to Marlin (27-12).
Daingerfield scored wins over Tolar (26-6) and Wink (26-6) while falling to East Bernard (26-0).
Garrison won over Lexington (20-14), but lost to Miles (35-18) and Stratford (19-7).
Longview is scheduled to play on Friday in the Division I pool play. The Lobos play Lubbock Coronado (1 p.m.), Cypress Falls (2:30 p.m.) and Fort Worth Brewer (4 p.m.) in Pool A.