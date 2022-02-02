Kilgore, Sabine and West Rusk all had student-athletes sign to compete in college on Wednesday.
Kilgore: Instead of the expected three members of the Bulldogs’ football program signing national letters of intent, family, friends and coaches were treated to twice that amount: Six Kilgore High School players signed LOIs Wednesday morning.
In addition to the expected – defensive end Chris McGhee signing with Southern Nazarene University (Bethany, Okla.), wide receiver / defensive back Jermaine Roney signing with Fort Hays State University (in Hays, Kansas), and defensive end Alex Clay Chavez signing with Missouri Southern (in Joplin, Missouri) – three additional Bulldogs joined the party.
Receiver / defensive back Corey Rider signed with Kilgore College; defensive back Marcaelin Caraway signed with Northwestern Oklahoma State University (in Alva, Okla.): and running back / linebacker Davin Rider, who placed himself among Kilgore running back royalty with some of his performances this year, signed with Tyler Junior College.
All were introduced by athletic director Mike Wood.
Sabine: Only two Sabine High School football players signed letters of intent here at Liberty City Wednesday morning. And the Cardinals might not have had quantity on National Signing Day, but they did have quality: a pair of Cardinals that were two of the cornerstones of the program the last three to four seasons.
Offensive lineman Conner Hubbard signed with Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, and teammate Jace Burns – a quarterback Hubbard has protected the last couple of years – is headed to Lamar University in Beaumont.
West Rusk: The Raiders also had a cornerstone player to sign today: defensive lineman Torami Dixon, who signed with Tyler Junior College, as well.