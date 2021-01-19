Playing its first game in 11 days provided no ill effects for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.
Facing a Dallas Skyline program that reached the state tournament four years ago, Legacy continued to show that it is among the contenders in District 10-6A competition.
The Red Raiders controlled the game from the opening tip on the way to a 61-46 win over Skyline Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gym.
“You never want to lay off that long,” Legacy head coach Kevin Walker said. “It’s nice to get a little bit of rest, but staying away that long is not really ideal. I’ll give these guys credit. All year, we’ve bounced back from a loss. We knew we needed to take care of business, and we came out and did a great job and took care of business.
“The big thing we talked about was we wanted to come out and really set the tone early. I thought we did a great job of pushing the pace early.”
Legacy hasn’t played since a loss at Rockwall-Heath at Jan. 8. The Red Raiders were supposed to host Mesquite on Jan. 12, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the Mesquite program. That game will be made up at 3 p.m. Saturday at TL Varsity Gym.
But first, the Red Raiders head to Rockwall on Friday. The Yellowjackets won the first meeting, 48-44.
Legacy jumped out to a 9-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders were up 16-5 following a 3-pointer by Deuty Smith, but Skyline got a bucket by Bishop Garrett and a free throw from Ed’Xavior Rhodes to cut the score to 16-8 after the first quarter.
With the score at 23-16 in favor of Legacy, Jaylon Spencer sparked an 8-2 run to end the half to give the Red Raiders a 31-18 lead at the break.
“We had to bring the energy,” Legacy senior guard Spencer said. “That’s what we’ve been lacking the last couple of games. We had to start off early and come out with energy.”
Spencer either scored or assisted every basket in the run. Both of the assists came in the final 14 seconds.
When the second half began, Spencer quickly attacked the basket with a scoop layup. Following a hook shot by Rhodes, Legacy went on an 8-0 run to go up by 20, 40-20.
With the score at 42-22, Teon Erwin blocked three-star forward Rhodes on one end and came down to the other end with a powerful dunk.
Rhodes has offers from Kansas, Arkansas, Austin Peay, Iona, TCU and Texas A&M. He finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Garrett added 13 points for Skyline (4-7, 1-4).
Legacy led 48-30 at the end of the third quarter as Matt Wade scored in the final seconds. Wade led the Red Raiders with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Legacy forced 23 turnovers in the game.
“Defense for us is really driving everything,” Walker said. “I think that push early is what helped us keep on going and kind of took a little bit of the wind out of them I think there at the beginning.”
Spencer had 13 points and seven assists for Legacy. Nate Noland scored 10 points. Smith had 6 points. Will Mitchell had 5 points, seven steals and four assists, and Erwin added 4 points and five blocks.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports