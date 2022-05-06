Van scored seven runs in the second inning and pitcher Colten Grier kept the Lions in check as the Vandals defeated Kaufman, 7-2, on Friday in Game 1 of their Class 4A bi-district baseball series at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Crandall High School. If a third game is needed, it will be played after the conclusion of Game 2. Van improves to 12-13-3 with Kaufman falling to 17-14.
After the first three Lions reached base, Grier settled down, limiting Kaufman to one run in the first inning and a solo run in the third. He was in command on the mound, scattering nine hits while allowing one earned run along with seven strikeouts and no walks. He hit one batter.
With Grier in control, the Vandals used a big second inning to plate seven runs. Landon Smith got it going with an RBI triple that scored Asher Hawkins, who started the inning with a one-out single. By the time the Lions got the second out the Vandals had scored seven,
The big blow was a bases-clearing double by Grier that made it 7-1 in favor of Van.
With the game tied at 1-1, Spencer Shinn had an RBI single that scored Smith. Four straight walks (Wyatt Dale, Grady Baetz, Ross Hendricks and Easton Hinch) forced in Shinn and Dale for a 4-1 lead. Hendricks and Hinch got the RBIs. Grier’s double went all the way to the wall, scoring Baetz, Hendericks and Hinch.
Smith later added a double with a single from Dale.
Kaufman shortstop Landon Tucker made a couple of slick-fielding plays.
Tucker and Levi Gardner began the game with singles and after Isaac Leija was hit by a pitch the bases were loaded with no outs. Kevin Soto’s sacrifice fly plated Tucker for the 1-0 lead. Grier then recorded a strikeout. Jake Skellenger singled to left, but left fielder Baetz charged the ball preventing Gardner from scoring as he had to stay at third.
Soto led off the third inning with a single but made it to third as the ball got past the outfielder. Tysen McClure followed with an RBI single.
Tucker also had a double with two singles from Raul Garcia and one hit from Jackson Skellenger.
Kaufman’s second pitcher Rolando Cantu had to leave the game when he was struck in the back of the head on the catcher’s throw to second to try and get Hendricks who stole second in the fourth. He appeared to be OK, but was removed from the game for Jackson Skellenger.
Later, Van shortstop Smith started a double play, tossing to second baseman Hendricks who then fired to first baseman Austin Johnson for the double dip.