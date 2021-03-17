LINDALE — As the school year continues, so does the athletic success for Lindale.
It started with volleyball, then continued into football and then the boys and girls basketball teams kept it going.
Now it’s the Lady Eagle powerlifting team that is carrying the weight. Lindale has nine powerlifters headed to the THSWPA state meet this weekend in Corpus Christi.
Competing at the state meet are Whitleigh Hayes, Rebekah Beard, Brittany Chavez, Lauren Luce, Gabbi Flores, La’Launa Moffitt, Zaniya Mumphrey, Brianna Paredes and Gabby Cabrera.
Hayes qualified with a total of 590 pounds; Beard 650; Chaves 800; Luce 770; Flores 710; Moffitt 925; Mumphrey 860; Paredes 840; and Cabrera 835.
“I am really proud of them,” Lindale powerlifting coach Jacob Alford said. “They have worked really hard this year. They get in here and get after it. I don’t have to coach effort, and that’s the beautiful thing about it.
“I’m just looking for these girls to compete. I have a couple who have shots at medals. I want to see them compete and try to get PRs and just kind of see where the dominoes fall. We’re really excited for it.”
Moffitt was the regional champion for the 181-pound weight class, and Mumphrey was the regional champion for the 220-pound class.
Moffitt, a senior, is looking forward to her first trip to the state meet.
“It’s literally a dream come true,” Moffitt said. “I always wanted to do powerlifting, and when I started, I thought maybe I can actually do this. And as I kept going into the years, I saw that I was getting better and better.”
Mumphrey is a junior and is also looking forward to her first time competing at the state meet.
“I am beyond excited,” Mumphrey said. “I’m blessed to be able to have this opportunity. I’m so proud of all of these girls. I’m just very proud and blessed. We’re all blessed to have this opportunity.”
Mumphrey said winning first at the regional meet was an added bonus.
“I felt like a superstar,” Mumphrey said. “My friends have supported me all of the way, and I just felt like a champion. I’m really proud of myself.”