FRISCO — Under the direction of Conference USA Coach of the Year Jeff Traylor, the shorthanded Roadrunners saw their most successful season in the program’s 11-year history come to an end in their second straight bowl appearance, finishing with a 12-2 record for the most wins and best winning percentage by any UTSA team.
The Roadrunners fell to San Diego State 38-24 on Tuesday in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. The game attracted a crowd of 15,801.
“I’ve been a head coach 17 years. Unfortunately, I’ve only won my last game three times,” second-year UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said referring to his three state championships at Gilmer High School. “So, I’ve had to give this speech quite a bit. We’re going to continue to play great teams last, and that was a really great team we played.”
Tylerite and Tyler Lee graduate Jamal Ligon, who plays inside linebacker, led the Roadrunners, along with Denzel Feaster, with eight tackles. Ligon and Clarence Hicks combined on a sack. Ken Robinson and Antonio Parks pitched in with seven and six, respectively.
Lucas Johnson passed for a career-best 333 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score to lead San Diego State to the Aztecs’ program-record 12th win of the season.
Playing without more than a dozen regulars, UTSA took an early lead before the Aztecs reeled off 10 unanswered points to close the first half with a three-point lead and then push their advantage to 17 after a score on the first drive of the second half.
The Roadrunners marched 75 yards on seven plays on their opening possession to go up 7-0. Frank Harris, who threw for 271 yards and two scores, hit De’Corian Clark on a 12-yard touchdown pass to cap a drive that was highlighted by a 27-yard rush by Brenden Brady and a 29-yard reception by Zakhari Franklin, who caught eight balls for 89 yards to register the program’s first 1,000-yard receiving season.
Jesse Matthews caught touchdown passes of 11 and 20 yards and set career marks with 11 catches and 175 yards receiving. Tyrell Shavers caught the other touchdown pass, a 24-yarder.
Greg Bell also scored on a 1-yard run for San Diego State (12-2). Johnson completed 24 of 36 passes.
“Coach (Brady Hoke) was preaching all bowl practice: ‘Win 12 … Win 12 … Win 12,’ “ Johnson said. “We were happy we able to go out there and execute for him.”
Matthews was named the game’s offensive MVP. Aztecs freshman safety CJ Baskerville, who had an interception and nine tackles, was the defensive MVP.
“There have been some great teams come through here,” Matthews said. “To be the first team to win 12 games is very special.”
San Diego State kicker-punter Matt Araiza made a 33-yard field goal and finished the season with an NCAA-record 51.19 yards per punt. Araiza broke the mark set by Texas A&M’s Braden Mann in 2018 (50.98).
UTSA played without junior running back Sincere McCormick, Conference USA’s offensive player of the year. McCormick, who ranks seventh in the FBS in rushing (113.8 yards per game), was one of five UTSA players who opted out in advance of next year’s NFL draft.
Traylor said the Roadrunners were missing about two dozen players for various reasons — grades, COVID-19, flu, injuries and those who opted out.
“We had enough tonight,” Traylor said. “We just didn’t get it done, and that’s on me.”
San Diego State came in second in FBS in rushing defense at 77.5 yards per game, allowed 79 in the first quarter but then limited UTSA to 38 the rest of the way.
THE TAKEAWAY
San Diego State: Simply qualifying for a bowl this season would have been accomplishment enough for a program that has driven 230 miles roundtrip to play its home games in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson for the last two seasons. Instead, they beat Pac-12 champion Oregon and reached the Mountain West championship game.
UTSA: Traylor likes to check off boxes. This season, he checked off the Roadrunners’ first conference championship. Still ahead is the box for the Roadrunners’ first bowl win after three tries.
HATS OFF
Traylor, a longtime Texas high school football coach, wore a THSCA cap given to him for this game by the Texas High School Coaches Association.
“Those guys are the reason I’m in this chair,” Traylor said. “They might be ready to kick me out of the club.”
NOTES
Bell rushed for 102 yards giving him 1,092 for the season to become the 18th San Diego State player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. … UTSA safety Rashad Wisdom sat out the first half after being penalized for targeting in the Roadrunners’ previous game, the C-USA title win over Western Kentucky. … Baskerville, from nearby North Richland Hills, had about 25 relatives and friends in attendance.
UP NEXT
San Diego State: The Sept. 3 opener against Arizona will mark the debut of new Snapdragon Stadium on the site of the old stadium that was also home to baseball’s Padres and football’s Chargers beginning in the 1960s.
UTSA: The Roadrunners’ 12th season, 11th in FBS, will feature arguably the biggest game in program history — at Texas on Sept. 17. The Roadrunners will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 when they host Houston at the Alamodome. They will play at Army on Sept. 10.