After a season away from football, the Texas College Steers return to action in 2021.
The Steers are led by new coach Greg Ellis, the former NFL Pro Bowl player for the Dallas Cowboys.
The year begins on Thursday as the Steers take on West Texas A&M, an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Lone Star Conference.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.
This will be the first meeting between the Steers and Buffaloes.
TC is an NAIA school and competes in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Texas College finished the 2019 campaign with an overall record of 1-9, including a 1-7 mark in SAC play as the Steers’ only win of the season came against Southwestern Assemblies of God (W, 24-17) on Oct. 26, 2019.
Ellis played in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Cowboys (1998-2008) and Oakland Raiders (2009) where he was selected to the 2007 Pro Bowl while being named the 2007 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
The University of North Carolina grad was a three-time first team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as well as a consensus All-American for the Tar Heels in 1997. His No. 87 jersey is honored in Chapel Hill.
The Steers are picked 10th in the SAC with Arizona Christian favored.
While TC did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WT finished its fall schedule with six contests, playing the most games in all of NCAA Division II. The Buffs were 3-3.
West Texas A&M is picked to finish third in the LSC. The Buffaloes have three East Texans on the squad — senior defensive back Ladarian Hudson, who played at Chapel Hill High School and Tyler Junior College; freshman defensive back Dominique Allen of Winnsboro and freshman defensive lineman Cooper Bell of Cayuga.
The Steers open SAC play on Sept. 11 against Langston in Langston, Oklahoma.
TC’s home opener is scheduled for Sept. 18 against Oklahoma Panhandle State. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Homecoming is set for Nov. 6 against Southwestern Assemblies of God.
———
2021 Texas College Football Schedule
Sept. 2 at West Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Langston, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Oklahoma Panhandle St., 11 a.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Wayland Baptist 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Lane, 2 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Ottawa-Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Lyon, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Arizona Christian, 11 a.m.
Oct. 30 at Texas Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
Nov. 6 SW Assemblies of God, 6 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Louisiana College, 2 p.m.