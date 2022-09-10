Texas College compiled more than 400 yards of total offense, but turnovers plagued the Steers in a 55-24 loss on Saturday to Langston University in a Sooner Athletic Conference football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
"I saw some positives, " TC first-year coach Jarrail Jackson said. "We've just got to take care of the football. We moved the football all up and down the field. Just young mistakes. When we trust in what we do, we have a great offense.
"Defense made some stops. Special teams are on me. I've to get it fixed. I've got to get it fixed in a hurry."
The Steers had 446 yards if total offense with quarterback Isiah Sadler throwing for 412 yards and four touchdown passes. He was 23 of 47. He had four interceptions.
Wide receiver Terrell Hookfin was lighting fast, hauling in TD receptions of 70 and 46 yards. He had six catches for 226 yards. He had a second 70-yard reception.
Others scoring TDs were Derrick Cuington-Cooper (4 yards) and Donyae Jefferson (15 yards).
Coach Jackson noted he needed to find a kicker as the Steers went for two all four times, missing each time. The Lions also blocked two of the Steers' punts.
The Lions are 2-0 overall as well as in Sooner Athletic Conference play. The Steers fall to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in SAC.
Langston had 404 total yards with running back Markel Scott rushing for 101 yards and a TD on 17 carries. The Lions used three quarterbacks with RaQuon Washington leading the way by hitting 6 of 9 for 132 yards and two TD passes.
Scoring TDs for the Lions were Kevin Allen (53 and 30 passes from Washington), Tahj Davidson (3 run), Ja'Ron Burks (20 return of a blocked punt), Kabryn Williams (23 run), Scott (3 run) and Julian Austin (27 pass from Larry Harrington).
Placekicker Octavio Resendiz was 7 of 7 on extra points and booted two field goals (25, 24).
The Steers hit the road for four consecutive weeks — vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State, 6 p.m. Sept. 17, Goodwell, Oklahoma; vs. Wayland Baptist, 2 p.m. Sept. 24, Plainview; vs. Ottawa-Arizona, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Surprise, Arizona; and vs. Lyon, 2 p.m. Oct. 15, Batesville, Arkansas.
TC's next game in Tyler is against Arizona Christian on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is 11 a.m. at Bulldog Stadium in New Chapel Hill.
The Lions are scheduled to host Wayland Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 6 in Langston, Oklahoma. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.