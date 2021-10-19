The Texas College Steers opened their basketball season with a 107-77 win over the North American University Stallions on Monday at Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium.
Mike Houston, a freshman guard from Huntsville, Alabama, led the Steers with 16 points. Others in double figures were Montrell Horsey (junior guard, Edgewood, Maryland) with 16, followed by Josiah Baynes (sophomore foward, Woodbridge, Virginia) with 13 and Willie Culpepper (sophomore forward, Memphis, Tennessee) with 12.
Kiante Kissie led the Stallions with 19 points, while Bishop Ozan and Jessie Cornell had 11 points each. Drew McCammon added 10.
The Steers return to play on Monday, traveling to Little Rock, Arkansas to play Philander Smith College. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
NAU is located in Stafford, near Houston. It was founded as Gulf Coast Institute in 2007. It 2011 it was changed to North American College and in 2013, it was changed to North American University.