Texas College coach Greg Ellis must have given a great halftime speech as his Steers played much better in the second of Saturday's game against Wayland Baptist.
The Steers outscored the Pioneers by two touchdowns but ultimately fell 38-18 in the Sooner Athetic Conference football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
WBU improves to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in conference, while the Steers fall to 0-4 and 0-3.
There were some positive signs for TC as the Steers scored their first three offensive TDs of the season, outscoring the Pioneers 18-6 in the second half.
QB Lorenzo Thompson tossed TD passes of 43 yards to Travis Hall and 14 and 7 yards to Keyshawn Henderson.
The Pioneers broke out to a 31-0 halftime lead. WBU came through with seven interceptions, including a first pickoff that was returned for a TD by Keondre Vassar with 52 seconds left in the first quarter. Other interceptions were by Devron Sims (2), Tyrel McCalester, Chester McVade and Kaleb Thornton (2). The fumble recovery was by AJ Igafo.
The Plainview school also blocked two punts, including a block and return for a TD by Tari York.
The Steers had two interceptions — one each by John Brown Jr. and Larenz Clark. They also recovered three fumbles — one apiece by Darian Williamson, Markethuis Baker and Montel Barre.
Others scoring for the Pioneers were McVade (5-yard run), Skyler Whitten (14 pass from Nick Quintero), Dylan Sterling (10 pass from Brook Quinones) and 27-yard field goal by Jeffery Luido.
The Steers return to play on Oct. 2, traveling to Jackson, Tennessee to meet Lane College, while Wayland Baptist visits Fort Worth the same day to take on Texas Wesleyan.