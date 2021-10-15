The Texas College Steers are back on the gridiron on Saturday, playing host to the Lyon College Scots at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 6 p.m. It is a Sooner Athletic Conference game.
TC is 0-6 on the season and 0-4 in league play. Lyon (0-6, 0-5) is located in Batesville, Arkansas, which is about 80 miles northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.
This is the sixth meeting between the two clubs with the Scots holding a 3-2 advantage.
The Scots are scheduled to visit Southwestern Assemblies of God on Oct. 23, while the Steers will travel to Glendale, Arizona, to meet Arizona Christian College the same day.
TC has homecoming scheduled for Nov. 6 against Southwestern Assemblies of God.