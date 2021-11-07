The Texas College Steers were hoping to get into the win column and celebrate Homecoming on Saturday in Tyler.
TC went 1 and 1.
Alyssa Pillow, of Litttle Rock, Arkansas, was named Miss Texas College to highlight Homecoming.
But the football team did not fare as well, dropping a 63-0 Sooner Athletic Conference game to Southwestern Assemblies of God on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Steers (0-10, 0-8) will conclude their season on Saturday, Nov. 13, traveling to Pineville, Louisiana to play Louisiana College. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
SAGU (7-3, 5-3) is on the road as well — at Langston, Oklahoma to meet Langston in a 4 p.m. game the same day.
The Lions jumped out to a 30-0 halftime.
Keaton Dudik led the SAGU rushing attack with 175 yards and four touchdowns on 19 attempts. Jordan Barlow hit on 18 of 27 passing attempts for 185 yards and a TD.
Jerry McConico and Corey Jones played quarterback for TC. McConico hit on 4 of 10 passing attempts for 24 yards with two interceptions. Jones was 4 of 11 for 22 yards and two interceptions.
Jaylan Moss, Isaac Gowdy, Lonterrious McClain and Isaiah Luto-Su'Esu'e had interceptions for the Lions.
Elijah Jones and Trevion Brown led Texas College with nine tackles each with Larenz Clark making eight stops.
Delante Stevens recovered a fumble for the Steers with Brandon Mays recording a sack. Brown, Jacob Lariz, Montel Barre and Mays all had tackles for loss.