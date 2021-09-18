Texas College hoped that playing on its home turf combined with former Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis' debut as head coach in the Rose City would turn the Steers' luck around.
Unfortunately, the hometown advantage was not there as TC fell to Oklahoma Panhandle State, 68-0, on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Aggies improve to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in Sooner Athletic Conference play, while the Steers fall to 0-3 and 0-2.
Although it was a morning kick, it was hot and steamy on Earl Campbell Field.
There was some positives for the Steers as punter Keith Delahoussaye averaged 40.5 on two kicks and Derrick Cooper and Malik Guillory recovered fumbles.
Also, Diamond Woods (2-52) and Nate Green (4-103) had nice kick returns.
Panhandle State took advantage of two fumble recoveries in the end zone for TDs — one by Eric Brich and one by Anthony Taylor. Those came a little over three minutes apart in the second quarter.
The Aggies also recovered nine fumbles — three by D'Quan Charles.
Kicker Javier Sinencio showed off his strong leg with eight PATs and four field goals (43, 44, 19, 32), accounting for 20 points.
Jamalrian Jones opened the scoring with two TD runs in the first quarter on dashes of 4 and 3. The Aggies used five QBs and the first TD pass was a 69-yarder from Brandon Stephens to Willie McCline.
The Aggies added 24 points in the second quarter. Along with the two end zone fumble recoveries and the field goal, Jaishone Brown hauled in a 50-yard TD pass from KC Crandall.
In the third quarter, Brown added a 7-yard TD run. In the final period Birch had a 4-yard score.
The Steers fumbled 16 times and lost nine.
The Steers will play host to Wayland Baptist on Sept. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Aggies will take on Lyon in Goodwell, Oklahoma the same day.
---
Oklahoma Panhandle State 68, Texas College 0
Panhandle St. 21 24 10 13 — 68
Texas College 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
OPS—Jamalrian Jones 4 run (Javier Sinencio kick), 12:43.
OPS—Jones 3 run (Sinencio kick), 10:38.
OPS—Willie McCline 69 pass from Brandon Stephens (Sinencio kick), 1:52.
Second Quarter
OPS—FG Sinencio 43, 14:55.
OPS—Eric Birch recovered fumble in end zone (Sinencio kick), 13:32.
OPS—Anthony Taylor recovered fumble in end zone (Sinencio kick), 9:18.
OPS—Jaishone Brown 50 pass from KC Crandall (Sinencio kick), 5:25.
Third Quarter
OPS—Brown 7 run (Sinencio kick), 10:16.
OPS—FG Sinencio 44, 5:21.
Fourth Quarter
OPS—FG Sinencio 19, 14:16.
OPS—Birch 4 run (Sinencio kick), 10:16.
OPS—FG Sinencio 32, 6:06.
A—600.
OPS TC
First downs 18 8
Rushes-yards 35-116 42-(-42)
Passing 317 5
Total Net Yards 433 (-37)
Comp-Att-Int 22-29-0 1-13-2
Punts 2-40.0 2-40.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 16-9
Penalties-Yards 15-161 10-60
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—PANHANDLE STATE, Jared Perdue 4-46, Melek Hamilton 5-19, Eric Birch 3-18, Jamalrian Jones 5-16, Sean Smith 1-10, Jaishone Brown 1-7, KC Crandall 1-6, Brandon Stephens 5-1, Derick Suazo 1-0, Team 2-(-7). TEXAS COLLEGE, Elijah Jones 2-10, Dajuan Hill 3-10, Devonte McNamee 2-7, Lorenzo Thompson 4-5, Keith Delahoussaye 1-(-1), KeShawn Henderson 8-(-3), Jerry McConnico 1-(-12), Juwan Sterling 7-(-23), Team 14-(-35).
PASSING—PANHANDLE STATE, KC Crandall 8-11-0-122, Brandon Stephens 5-6-0-93; Sean Smith 8-11-0-89; Derick Suazo 2-3-0-8, Tucker Williams 1-1-0-5. TEXAS COLLEGE, Jerry McConnico 1-5-0-5; KeShawn Henderson 0-4-1-0; Juwan Sterling 0-4-1-0.
RECEIVING—PANHANDLE STATE, Jalen Partida 4-33, Daishawn Brimage 3-73, Jordan Jackson 3-42, Willie McCline 2-77, Melek Hamilton 2-15, Jamalrian Jones 2-4, Jaishone Brown 1-50, Clayton Stallones 1-11, KC Crandall 1-5, LaPrinceton Dixon 1-5, Tucker Williams 1-2. TEXAS COLLEGE, Clifton Shavers 1-5.