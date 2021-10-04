TISD Volleyball

Bullard's Callie Bailey prepares to serve in a match with All Saints on Aug. 12 in the Tyler ISD Volleyball Invitational. The Lady Panthers are ranked No. 19 in volleyball.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Volleyball Poll

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

1. Crawford 31-6

2. Beckville 33-4

3. Iola 29-7

4. Wink 29-3

5. Fayetteville 33-1

6. Thrall 26-7

7. Bremond 26-2

8. Bosqueville 30-1

9. San Isidro 25-4

10. Albany 22-3

11. Tom Bean 22-4

12. Cayuga 24-5

13. Yorktown 22-5

14. Blum 17-11

15. Vernon Northside 19-6

16. Schulenburg 25-9

17. Frost 17-5

18. Benjamin 26-6

19. Evadale 27-9

20. Sulphur Bluff 17-6

21. Hawkins 15-3

22. Johnson City 22-10

23. Freer 12-2

24. Veribest 22-5

25. Strawn 16-4

Class 3A

1. White Oak 29-1

2. East Bernard 33-1

3. Harmony 23-1

4. Holliday 29-5

5. Hardin 29-5

6. Bushland 24-4

7. Lorena 26-4

8. Gunter 23-6

9. Troy 23-4

10. Fairfield 27-6

11. Shallowater 30-4

12. Brazos 27-9

13. Scurry-Rosser 21-4

14. Natalia 18-4

15. Boyd 20-5

16. Columbus 26-7

17. Grandview 23-8

18. Lyford 19-5

19. Franklin 25-9

20. Blue Ridge 19-4

21. Brownfield 21-4

22. Prairiland 15-5

23. Anderson-Shiro 19-6

24. Atlanta 16-6

25. Universal City Randolph 23-10

Class 4A

1. Farmersville 32-1

2. Hereford 34-2

3. Celina 29-1

4. Carthage 28-4

5. Bridge City 31-4

6. Bellville 27-8

7. Decatur 24-7

8. Wimberley 22-7

9. China Spring 23-9

10. Pleasanton 30-3

11. Kennedale 25-5

12. Rockport-Fulton 23-8

13. San Elizario 22-6

14. Godley 26-7

15. Stephenville 21-10

16. Brownsboro 18-5

17. Hargrave 18-4

18. Benbrook 22-8

19. Bullard 19-8

20. Needville 22-11

21. Paris 19-7

22. Midland Greenwood 27-6

23. Graham 25-8

24. Boerne 22-9

25. Iowa Park 24-12

Class 5A

1. Dallas Highland Park 28-5

2. College Station 29-2

3. Leander Rouse 26-11

4. McKinney North 18-6

5. Pflugerville Hendrickson 31-5

6. Lucas Lovejoy 27-6

7. Dripping Springs 27-14

8. Barbers Hill 31-3

9. Lufkin 30-4

10. New Braunfels Canyon 31-8

11. Frisco Reedy 21-6

12. Gregory-Portland 29-8

13. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 23-7

14. Colleyville Heritage 30-9

15. Austin Anderson 23-5

16. Mission Pioneer 29-3

17. El Paso Burges 21-4

18. Midlothian 27-7

19. Justin Northwest 20-9

20. Montgomery Lake Creek 22-8

21. Lubbock Cooper 28-10

22. Manvel 25-11

23. San Antonio McCollum 20-5

24. Amarillo 25-11

25. Fulshear 26-12

Class 6A

1. Flower Mound 30-3

2. San Antonio Brandeis 33-2

3. Arlington Martin 27-2

4. Pearland Dawson 31-4

5. Houston Cypress Ranch 31-3

6. El Paso Franklin 34-3

7. Austin 31-5

8. Fort Worth Eaton 27-2

9. Smithson Valley 28-4

10. The Woodlands 32-5

11. Austin Lake Travis 31-10

12. Klein 28-8

13. San Antonio Reagan 34-6

14. Katy Tompkins 26-5

15. Laredo United 23-4

16. Harlingen 28-5

17. Garland Sachse 26-9

18. Round Rock 29-10

19. Denton Guyer 15-9

20. Fort Bend Ridge Point 25-9

21. Austin Vandegrift 28-9

22. Plano West 21-7

23. San Antonio O’Connor 24-10

24. Laredo Alexander 17-8

25. Lewisville Marcus 23-6

 
 

