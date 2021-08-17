Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Poll

Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Volleyball Poll

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

1. Iola 7-1

2. Wink 8-0

3. Benjamin 7-0

4. Fayetteville 7-0

5. Falls City 4-0

6. Mumford 4-0

7. Thrall 6-2

8. Beckville 9-2

9. Schulenburg 6-3

10. Jewett Leon 5-2

Class 3A

1. Bushland 3-0

2. East Bernard 8-0

3. White Oak 7-0

4. Clifton 6-0

5. Hallettsville 6-0

6. Boyd 5-0

7. Columbus 8-1

8. Holliday 7-1-1

9. West 7-1

10. Lexington 7-1

Class 4A

1. Pleasanton 10-0

2. Celina 10-0

3. Carthage 7-0

4. Aubrey 7-0

5. Rockport-Fulton 7-0

6. Hereford 9-1

7. Argyle 7-1

8. Wimberley 8-1

9. Kennedale 4-0

10. Farmersville 9-1

Class 5A

1. New Braunfels Canyon 10-1

2. Lufkin 11-0

3. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 10-0

4. Gregory-Portland 7-0

5. College Station 9-1

6. North Richland Hills Birdville 10-1

7. McAllen 9-1

8. Frisco Reedy 6-2

9. Georgetown 9-1

10. Leander Rouse 6-2

Class 6A

1. The Woodlands 10-0

2. Austin 6-0

3. San Antonio Clark 9-0

4. McKinney Boyd 7-0

5. San Antonio Brandeis 9-0

6. Austin Vandegrift 10-0

7. Fort Worth Eaton 6-0

8. Fort Bend Ridge Point 8-1

9. Pearland Dawson 8-1

10. El Paso Franklin 10-1

 
 

