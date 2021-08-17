Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Class 2A (includes Class 1A)
1. Iola 7-1
2. Wink 8-0
3. Benjamin 7-0
4. Fayetteville 7-0
5. Falls City 4-0
6. Mumford 4-0
7. Thrall 6-2
8. Beckville 9-2
9. Schulenburg 6-3
10. Jewett Leon 5-2
Class 3A
1. Bushland 3-0
2. East Bernard 8-0
3. White Oak 7-0
4. Clifton 6-0
5. Hallettsville 6-0
6. Boyd 5-0
7. Columbus 8-1
8. Holliday 7-1-1
9. West 7-1
10. Lexington 7-1
Class 4A
1. Pleasanton 10-0
2. Celina 10-0
3. Carthage 7-0
4. Aubrey 7-0
5. Rockport-Fulton 7-0
6. Hereford 9-1
7. Argyle 7-1
8. Wimberley 8-1
9. Kennedale 4-0
10. Farmersville 9-1
Class 5A
1. New Braunfels Canyon 10-1
2. Lufkin 11-0
3. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 10-0
4. Gregory-Portland 7-0
5. College Station 9-1
6. North Richland Hills Birdville 10-1
7. McAllen 9-1
8. Frisco Reedy 6-2
9. Georgetown 9-1
10. Leander Rouse 6-2
Class 6A
1. The Woodlands 10-0
2. Austin 6-0
3. San Antonio Clark 9-0
4. McKinney Boyd 7-0
5. San Antonio Brandeis 9-0
6. Austin Vandegrift 10-0
7. Fort Worth Eaton 6-0
8. Fort Bend Ridge Point 8-1
9. Pearland Dawson 8-1
10. El Paso Franklin 10-1