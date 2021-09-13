Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Class 2A (includes Class 1A)
1. Crawford 25-6
2. Bosqueville 24-0
3. Beckville 28-4
4. Iola 23-7
5. Wink 24-3
6. Fayetteville 27-1
7. Thrall 20-7
8. Bremond 24-3
9. Schulenburg 20-8
10. San Isidro 20-4
11. Albany 16-3
12. Veribest 20-4
13. Benjamin 20-6
14. Blum 14-11
15. Tom Bean 17-4
16. Cayuga 19-5
17. Yorktown 16-5
18. Valley Mills 12-3
19. D’Hanis 17-8
20. Frost 14-5
21. Evadale 21-9
22. Miami 15-7
23. Prairie Valley 12-4
24. Overton 15-8
25. Plains 12-5
Class 3A
1. White Oak 23-1
2. East Bernard 27-1
3. Harmony 17-1
4. Bushland 16-3
5. Gunter 17-5
6. Holliday 23-5
7. Hardin 23-5
8. Shallowater 24-3
9. Troy 17-4
10. Lorena 21-4
11. Boyd 15-4
12. West Rusk 18-4
13. Blue Ridge 15-2
14. Woodville 14-3
15. Fairfield 20-6
16. Paradise 20-6
17. Mount Vernon 14-3
18. Scurry-Rosser 16-4
19. S&S Consolidated 17-5
20. Columbus 20-7
21. Lexington 23-8
22. Lyford 14-4
23. Brazos 22-8
24. Hallettsville 15-6
25. Anderson-Shiro 17-4
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 27-1
2. Hereford 29-2
3. Kennedale 22-3
4. Pleasanton 25-2
5. Celina 24-1
6. Carthage 23-4
7. Aubrey 16-5
8. Wimberly 17-6
9. Navasota 21-5
10. Bridge City 25-4
Class 5A
1. Dallas Highland Park 23-5
2. Lucas Lovejoy 22-5
3. College Station 24-2
4. New Braunfels Canyon 26-7
5. Leander Rouse 20-11
6. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-5
7. Mission Pioneer 24-2
8. Austin Anderson 18-4
9. Friendswood 23-6
10. Frisco Reedy 16-5
11. McAllen Rowe 21-4
12. Justin Northwest 15-8
13. Gregory-Portland 24-7
14. Dripping Springs 21-15
15. Lufkin 24-4
16. Mission Sharyland 24-7
17. McAllen 26-3
18. Barbers Hill 25-3
19. El Paso Burges 15-4
20. Midlothian 22-7
21. Colleyville Heritage 24-9
22. Brenham 21-10
23. Mission Veterans Memorial 19-6
24. Laredo Martin 16-6
25. Denton 20-9
Class 6A
1. Fort Worth Eaton 22-1
2. Flower Mound 24-3
3. San Antonio Brandeis 28-2
4. Arlington Martin 22-2
5. Pearland Dawson 26-4
6. Cypress Ranch 25-3
7. El Paso Franklin 28-3
8. Austin 25-5
9. Prosper 20-7
10. The Woodlands 28-4
11. Smithson Valley 21-4
12. Plano West 17-5
13. Austin Lake Travis 28-9
14. Harlingen 23-4
15. San Marcos 25-5
16. DeSoto 22-3
17. San Antonio Reagan 28-6
18. Katy Tompkins 21-5
19. Round Rock 24-9
20. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 30-5
21. Fort Bend Ridge Point 20-9
22. Coppell 20-4
23. McKinney Boyd 16-4
24. The Woodlands College Park 16-3
25. Laredo United 19-4