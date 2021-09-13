TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Volleyball Poll

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

1. Crawford 25-6

2. Bosqueville 24-0

3. Beckville 28-4

4. Iola 23-7

5. Wink 24-3

6. Fayetteville 27-1

7. Thrall 20-7

8. Bremond 24-3

9. Schulenburg 20-8

10. San Isidro 20-4

11. Albany 16-3

12. Veribest 20-4

13. Benjamin 20-6

14. Blum 14-11

15. Tom Bean 17-4

16. Cayuga 19-5

17. Yorktown 16-5

18. Valley Mills 12-3

19. D’Hanis 17-8

20. Frost 14-5

21. Evadale 21-9

22. Miami 15-7

23. Prairie Valley 12-4

24. Overton 15-8

25. Plains 12-5

Class 3A

1. White Oak 23-1

2. East Bernard 27-1

3. Harmony 17-1

4. Bushland 16-3

5. Gunter 17-5

6. Holliday 23-5

7. Hardin 23-5

8. Shallowater 24-3

9. Troy 17-4

10. Lorena 21-4

11. Boyd 15-4

12. West Rusk 18-4

13. Blue Ridge 15-2

14. Woodville 14-3

15. Fairfield 20-6

16. Paradise 20-6

17. Mount Vernon 14-3

18. Scurry-Rosser 16-4

19. S&S Consolidated 17-5

20. Columbus 20-7

21. Lexington 23-8

22. Lyford 14-4

23. Brazos 22-8

24. Hallettsville 15-6

25. Anderson-Shiro 17-4

Class 4A

1. Farmersville 27-1

2. Hereford 29-2

3. Kennedale 22-3

4. Pleasanton 25-2

5. Celina 24-1

6. Carthage 23-4

7. Aubrey 16-5

8. Wimberly 17-6

9. Navasota 21-5

10. Bridge City 25-4

Class 5A

1. Dallas Highland Park 23-5

2. Lucas Lovejoy 22-5

3. College Station 24-2

4. New Braunfels Canyon 26-7

5. Leander Rouse 20-11

6. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-5

7. Mission Pioneer 24-2

8. Austin Anderson 18-4

9. Friendswood 23-6

10. Frisco Reedy 16-5

11. McAllen Rowe 21-4

12. Justin Northwest 15-8

13. Gregory-Portland 24-7

14. Dripping Springs 21-15

15. Lufkin 24-4

16. Mission Sharyland 24-7

17. McAllen 26-3

18. Barbers Hill 25-3

19. El Paso Burges 15-4

20. Midlothian 22-7

21. Colleyville Heritage 24-9

22. Brenham 21-10

23. Mission Veterans Memorial 19-6

24. Laredo Martin 16-6

25. Denton 20-9

Class 6A

1. Fort Worth Eaton 22-1

2. Flower Mound 24-3

3. San Antonio Brandeis 28-2

4. Arlington Martin 22-2

5. Pearland Dawson 26-4

6. Cypress Ranch 25-3

7. El Paso Franklin 28-3

8. Austin 25-5

9. Prosper 20-7

10. The Woodlands 28-4

11. Smithson Valley 21-4

12. Plano West 17-5

13. Austin Lake Travis 28-9

14. Harlingen 23-4

15. San Marcos 25-5

16. DeSoto 22-3

17. San Antonio Reagan 28-6

18. Katy Tompkins 21-5

19. Round Rock 24-9

20. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 30-5

21. Fort Bend Ridge Point 20-9

22. Coppell 20-4

23. McKinney Boyd 16-4

24. The Woodlands College Park 16-3

25. Laredo United 19-4

 
 

