On the final day of the UIL State Track & Field Meet, Laneville's DeAndre Thomas came through with a medal in Austin.
The senior Yellowjacket took the bronze in the Class 1A boys shot put competition at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas.
Thomas had a distance of 46 feet, 3.75 inches.
Joseph Bond of Cherokee won the gold with a 57-7.75. Aiden Loper of Munday claimed the silver with a 46-8.75.
Tyler Legacy sophomore Zion Smith finished ninth in the triple jump. She had a distance of 37-2.
Skylynn Townsend of Prosper Rock Hill won the event with a 41-6.25, followed by Alexis Jessie of Converse Judson (40-3.25) and Sophia Day of Denton Guyer (40-3.25).
Smith cleared a personal record of 39-8.5 to vault into second place at regionals which earned her a trip to state.
Townsend also won the long jump (18-8.25).
Class 6A Boys
Rockwall-Heath's Dyson Wicker won the pole vault (17-0.25).
North Forney's Alex Chukwukelu captured gold in the 100-meter high hurdles in a clocking of 13.42 seconds.
Klein Forest won the team championship with 58 points, followed by Duncanville (44) and Allen (38).
Class 6A Girls
Rockwall's Claire Lowery won the high jump with a leap of 5-10.
Duncanville won the team title with 50 points, followed by Klein Forest (40) and Flower Mound (39).
Class 1A Boys
Christian Gonzalez of Sulphur Bluff won the 800-meter run in a clocking of one minute and 57.63 seconds.
Martinsville's Rance Berney claimed the bronze in the high jump with a leap of 6-4. Trinidad's Ro'Kwan Womack tied for sixth at 5-10.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Cumby Miller Grove's finished ninth at 43.26.
Paducah won the Class 1A title with 60 points, followed by Van Horn (48) and Gordon (29).
Class 1A Girls
Union Hill's Catherine Youngblood placed eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.3.
The Neches Lady Tigers finished eight in the 4x400 in a time of 4:21.89. Relay members include: Bre Fredrickson, Bailey Lovelady, Libby Raine and Aubrey Kincade.
Oakwood's Rai'Miaya Winston finished ninth in the high jump (4-9).
Roby won the team crown with 47 points. Nazareth and Lamesa Kondike tied for second with 40 points.