On the final day of the UIL State Track & Field Meet, Laneville's DeAndre Thomas came through with a medal in Austin.

165 state track saturday.JPG

Laneville's Deandre Thomas throws his way to a bronze medal in the Class 1A boys shot put on Saturday at the state track and field meet in Austin.

The senior Yellowjacket took the bronze in the Class 1A boys shot put competition at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas.

Thomas had a distance of 46 feet, 3.75 inches.

Joseph Bond of Cherokee won the gold with a 57-7.75. Aiden Loper of Munday claimed the silver with a 46-8.75. 

192 state track saturday.JPG

Tyler Legacy's Zion Smith competes in the Class 6A triple jump on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Tyler Legacy sophomore Zion Smith finished ninth in the triple jump. She had a distance of 37-2.

Skylynn Townsend of Prosper Rock Hill won the event with a 41-6.25, followed by Alexis Jessie of Converse Judson (40-3.25) and Sophia Day of Denton Guyer (40-3.25).

Smith cleared a personal record of 39-8.5 to vault into second place at regionals which earned her a trip to state.

Townsend also won the long jump (18-8.25).

Class 6A Boys

Rockwall-Heath's Dyson Wicker won the pole vault (17-0.25).

North Forney's Alex Chukwukelu captured gold in the 100-meter high hurdles in a clocking of 13.42 seconds.

Klein Forest won the team championship with 58 points, followed by Duncanville (44) and Allen (38).

Class 6A Girls

Rockwall's Claire Lowery won the high jump with a leap of 5-10.

Duncanville won the team title with 50 points, followed by Klein Forest (40) and Flower Mound (39).

Class 1A Boys 

Christian Gonzalez of Sulphur Bluff won the 800-meter run in a clocking of one minute and 57.63 seconds.

Martinsville's Rance Berney claimed the bronze in the high jump with a leap of 6-4. Trinidad's Ro'Kwan Womack tied for sixth at 5-10.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Cumby Miller Grove's finished ninth at 43.26.

Paducah won the Class 1A title with 60 points, followed by Van Horn (48) and Gordon (29).

Class 1A Girls

Union Hill's Catherine Youngblood placed eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.3.

200 state track saturday.JPG

Neches' Libby Raine takes the the pass from Bailey Lovelady on the second exchange of the Class 1A girls 1600-meter relay Saturday at the state track and field meet in Austin.

The Neches Lady Tigers finished eight in the 4x400 in a time of 4:21.89. Relay members include: Bre Fredrickson, Bailey Lovelady, Libby Raine and Aubrey Kincade.

173 state track saturday.JPG

Oakwood's Rai'Miaya Winston competes in the Class 1A girls high jump Saturday at the state track and field meet in Austin.

Oakwood's Rai'Miaya Winston finished ninth in the high jump (4-9).

Roby won the team crown with 47 points. Nazareth and Lamesa Kondike tied for second with 40 points.

