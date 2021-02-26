Tyler Legacy senior Chase Fields placed eighth in the 200 freestyle on Friday in the Class 6A UIL Swimming & Diving Championships in San Antonio.
Fields clocked in at 1 minute and 40.97 seconds. In the prelims, the Red Raider had the fourth best qualifying time of 1:40.46. Fields picked up 11 points for Legacy in the meet at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium
Cooper Lucas of Keller won the event in a time of 1:37.50, followed by Harris Durham of Richardson (1:38.34) and Jibran Himsieh of Arlington Lamar (1:39.42).
Fields was 11th in the 100 butterfly premlins with a clocking of 50.66 seconds. In the finals he placed 12th at 50.93 as Fields picked up five points for the Red Raiders.
It was Fields' second straight year to earn a state berth in the 100 fly.
Garret Green of Humble Kingwood won the 100 fly with a time of 47.80, followed by The Woodlands' Tyler Hulet (48.20) and San Antonio Clark's Jackson Stallworth (48.97).
In his third race of the day, Fields swam the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay, followed by sophomore Jordan Smith, sophomore Griffin Baker and junior Sam Eckert. The Red Raiders placed in a tie for 11th in the prelims with a time of 3:10.84. The Woodlands College Park had the same time.
In the finals of the relay, the Red Raiders placed 15th with a time of 3:11.13. Legacy garnered four points.
Humble Kingwood (Brendan Studdert, Beck Parnham, Connor Little, Green) won the relay with a time of 3:00.34. Houston Cypress Woods was second at 3:01.64 with The Woodlands third at 3:02.66.
The Woodlands won the meet with 229 points, followed by Houston Cypress Woods (173) and Keller (128). Tyler Legacy tied for 27th with Mansfield Lake Ridge as both had 20 points. Sixty-three teams scored in the meet.