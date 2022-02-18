Tyler Legacy’s Sam Eckert and the 200 free and 400 relay teams of Eckert, Jordan Smith, Griffin Baker and Hayden McCullough both made the A finals at the UIL Swimming and State Diving Meet set for Saturday night in Austin.
In Friday’s prelims, Eckert posted a time of 20.50 in the 50 free to qualify for the A final.
The 200 free relay tied a school record with a time of 1:25.10 to advance to the championship final.
Eckert also swam a school-record time of 45.12 in the free to lead off the 400 free relay as Eckert, McCullough, Baker and Smith set a relay record with a time of 3:06.79. That seeded seventh to make the A final.
Eckert swam a 45.44 in his 100 free prelim, finishing ninth to just miss making the A final.
The Class 6A swim finals will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Lufkin’s Sean Sullivan made the championship final in the Class 5A boys 100 butterfly. Texas High’s Eli Likins made the championship final in the Class 5A boys 100 backstroke.