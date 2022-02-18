Sam Eckert
Sam Eckert swims in the 50 free on Friday in Austin.

 Joel Baker

Tyler Legacy’s Sam Eckert and the 200 free and 400 relay teams of Eckert, Jordan Smith, Griffin Baker and Hayden McCullough both made the A finals at the UIL Swimming and State Diving Meet set for Saturday night in Austin.

In Friday’s prelims, Eckert posted a time of 20.50 in the 50 free to qualify for the A final.

The 200 free relay tied a school record with a time of 1:25.10 to advance to the championship final.

Eckert also swam a school-record time of 45.12 in the free to lead off the 400 free relay as Eckert, McCullough, Baker and Smith set a relay record with a time of 3:06.79. That seeded seventh to make the A final.

Eckert swam a 45.44 in his 100 free prelim, finishing ninth to just miss making the A final.

The Class 6A swim finals will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lufkin’s Sean Sullivan made the championship final in the Class 5A boys 100 butterfly. Texas High’s Eli Likins made the championship final in the Class 5A boys 100 backstroke.

 
 

