ABILENE — Tyler Legacy’s Kahlil Montague and Brownsboro’s Harley Sanders were among the big winners at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet on Saturday.
Montague won the superheavyweight class in Division 1 with a total of 1,885 pounds (750 squat, 585 bench, 550 deadlift).
Sanders won the 165-pound class in Division 1 with a total of 1,565 pounds (600 squat, 400 bench, 565 deadlift).
Whitehouse’s Caleb Bolay set the state record for the bench press in the 220-pound weight class in Division 1. The previous record was 450 pounds. Bolay had a bench press of 500 pounds. Bolay placed 16th in the 220-pound class in Division 1 with a total of 1,425 pounds.
Brownsboro’s Kyle Crawford placed second in the 132-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 1,175 pounds (480 squat, 235 bench, 460 deadlift).
Brownsboro’s Jesus Barrientos placed third in the 148-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 1,345 pounds (525 squat, 335 bench, 485 deadlift).
Brownsboro’s CJ Cofer placed third in the superheavyweight class in Division 2 with a total of 1,720 pounds (725 squat, 425 bench, 570 deadlift).
Overton’s Jordan Menard placed third in the 242-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 1,425 pounds (535 squat, 310 bench, 580 deadlift).
Brownsboro’s Marcos Molina placed fourth in the 181-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 1,520 pounds.
Brownsboro’s Steven Cantu placed seventh in the 123-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 985 pounds.
Brownsboro’s Alex Cuellar placed eighth in the 165-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 1,320 pounds.
Bullard’s John Engle placed eighth in the 181-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 1,400 pounds.
Whitehouse’s Liam Huynh placed ninth in the 242-pound class in Division 1 with a total of 1,415 pounds.
Brownsboro’s Anthony Cuellar placed ninth in the 132-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 1,110 pounds.
Mineola’s KeJuan Fite placed ninth in the superheavyweight class in Division 2 with a total of 1,470 pounds.
Union Grove’s Lane Turner placed ninth in the 114-pound class with a total of 595 pounds.
Union Grove’s Vincent Miller placed ninth in the 148-pound class with a total of 1,015 pounds.
Henderson’s Ya’Corus Porter placed sixth in the 165-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 1,385 pounds.
Linden-Kildare’s Landon Liles placed sixth in the 275-pound class in Division 3 with a total of 1,465 pounds.
Henderson’s D’Cameron Walker placed ninth in the 148-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 1,260 pounds.
Marshall’s Isiah Alexander placed ninth in the 275-pound class in Division 1 with a total of 1,530 pounds.
Henderson’s Eujayvion McAlister placed 12th in the 275-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 1,565 pounds.
Pine Tree’s Greg Kalulu placed 12th in the 165-pound class in Division 1 with a total of 1,190 pounds.
Beckville’s Jace Lindsay placed sixth in the 132-pound class in Division 3 with a total of 935 pounds.
Atlanta’s Tyrell King placed sixth in the 308-pound class in Division 2 with a total of 1,665 pounds.
Linden-Kildare’s Michael Lane placed 11th in the 132-pound class in Division 3 with a total of 770 pounds.
Union Hill’s Jayke Bass placed 12th in the 165-pound class in Division 3 with a total of 1,130 pounds.