Tyler Legacy captured two medals at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships Saturday in Abilene.
Kane Jones placed third in the 148-pound class in Division I with a total of 1,355 pounds (520 squat, 320 bench, 515 deadlift).
Senior Tariq Robinson placed third in the 275-pound class in Division I with a total of 1,720 pounds (680 squat, 520 bench, 520 deadlift).
Henderson’s Yacorus Porter placed second in the 181-pound class in Division II with a total of 1,510 pounds (600 squat, 350 bench, 560 deadlift).
Whitehouse’s Caleb Bolay placed sixth in the 198-pound class in Division I with a total of 1,600 pounds (635 squat, 500 bench, 600 deadlift). Bolay matched and maintained his state record in the bench press of 500 pounds that he set at the 2021 state meet.
Union Grove’s Davy Branscom placed sixth in the 181-pound class in Division 4 with a total of 1,270 pounds (540 squat, 280 bench, 450 deadlift)
Henderson’s Devin Fields placed seventh in the 308-pound class in Division II with a total of 1,695 pounds (650 squat, 425 bench, 620 deadlift).
Union Hill’s Jayke Bass placed third in the 165-pound Class in Division 4 with a total of 1,285 pounds (465 squat, 345 bench, 475 deadlift).