The Bullard Lady Panthers and the Brownsboro Bearettes jumped up in the weekly Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Poll.
In the state football poll, Carthage and Gilmer remained the top two teams in Class 4A Division II.
VOLLEYBALL
After back-to-back 3-2 wins over District 16-4A rivals Lindale and Longview Spring Hill, Bullard remained unbeaten in league play and moved up from No. 21 to No. 19 in the Class 4A poll.
The Lady Panthers are 20-8 overall and 6-0 in district. They are scheduled to play at Henderson on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Brownsboro Bearettes are 18-6 overall and 2-1 in District 14-4A. Last week, the Bearettes split matches, downing Wills Point and falling to Van on the road. Still, the Bearettes moved from No. 19 to No. 16 this week. Brownsboro is scheduled to visit Canton at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Farmersville is No. 1 in 4A, followed by Hereford, Celina, Carthage and Bridge City. Also, Paris is No. 21.
White Oak (29-1) is 6-0 in District 15-3A and remains the top-ranked team in 3A. The LadyNecks are followed by East Bernard, Harmony (23-1), Holliday and Hardin. Scurry-Rosser is No. 13 with East Texas squads Prairiland and Atlanta, 22nd and 24th, respectively.
In the Class 1A/2A combined poll, Beckville is second behind Crawford. Iola is third, followed by Wink and Fayetteville. Cayuga is 12th with Sulphur Bluff (No. 20) and Hawkins (No. 21) also ranked.
In 5A, Dallas Highland Park is No. 1. The Lady Scots are followed by College Station, Leander Rouse, McKinney North and Pflugerville Hendrickson.
Lufkin (30-4) moved from No. 13 to No. 9.
Flower Mound remains on top in 6A, followed by San Antonio Brandesis, Arlington Martin, Pearland Dawson and Houston Cyress Ranch.
FOOTBALL
After defeating Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31-6, the Carthage Bulldogs moved to 4-0 on the season and remain No. 1 in 4A Division II. The Gilmer Buckeyes were idle and stayed No. 2 with a 4-1 record. Carthage is scheduled to open District 10-4A Division II at Center on Friday with Gilmer starting District 8-4A Division II action at Longview Spring Hill the same night.
Rounding out the top five are Celina (4-1) and China Spring (5-0).
The Van Vandals (6-0) remained at No. 7 after their 27-25 come-from-behind win over Liberty-Eylau. The Vandals have a bye this week and will begin District 7-4A Division II on Oct. 15 at Mexia.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine and TexasFootball.com determine the rankings.
In Class 4A Division I, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, after a 36-14 loss to Lindale, dropped out of the Top 10. District 9-4A Division I mate Kilgore (4-1, 1-0) jumped from 10th to eighth after an open week. Kilgore is scheduled to visit Mabank on Friday.
Argyle (4-1) fell from No. 1 to No. 5 after a 21-0 defeat to Melissa. Austin LBJ (5-0) tops the poll, followed by Stephenville (5-0), El Campo (4-1) and Melissa (4-2). Kaufman (6-0) entered the poll at No. 10.
Mount Vernon (5-0) is No. 6 in 3A Division I with Tatum (4-1) at No. 9. Tuscola Jim Ned (5-0) tops the poll.
In Class 3A Division II, West Rusk, which was idle last week, is No. 5. The 5-0 Raiders are scheduled to play at Arp on Friday.
Newton (4-1) followed WR with Waskom (4-1) at No. 7.
Refugio (6-0) is No. 1 in Class 2A Division I, followed by Shiner (6-0) and Timpson (4-0). Beckville (6-0) is No. 9.
Mart (5-0) tops the Class 2A Division II poll with Windthorst (6-0) second.
In Six-Man Division I, May (6-0) is No. 1 and Matador Motley County is atop Six-Man Division II.
Austin Regents is still No. 1 among Private Schools (11-man) and Waco Live Oak is No. 1 in the Private Schools (Six-Man).
In the Class 6A Top 25 poll, Austin Westlake, following a 56-0 win over San Marcos, stays at No. 1. The Chaparrals are followed by Katy (6-0), Southlake Carroll (6-0), Denton Guyer (6-0) and Duncanville (3-1). Tyler Legacy is scheduled to host No. 14 Rockwall (4-2) on Friday.
In 5A Division I, there will be a top five matchup this week as defending District 7-5A Division I champion No. 3 Dallas Highland Park (4-1, 1-0) hosts No. 4 Longview (5-1, 2-0) on Friday. The Lobos won over Wylie East 56-0 last week with the Scots downing Sherman 35-17.
Denton Ryan (5-1) is No. 1, followed by College Station (5-0). Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (6-0) is fifth.
Aledo (5-0) is No. 1 in 5A Division II. Rounding out the top five are Fort Bend Marshall (5-0), Lucas Lovejoy (5-0), Ennis (5-0) and Lubbock Cooper (4-1). Texas High, coming off a 37-24 win over Hallsville, is No. 9. The Tigers are 4-0.
For the complete volleyball and football polls, please see TylerPaper.com/sports.