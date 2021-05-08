For the 19th consecutive UIL state golf tournament, a Martin's Mill individual golfer or team will represent the school.
Last year the tourney was postponed due to COVID-19 or more than likely this would have been the 20th straight year.
This spring it will be a brother and sister act with Mia Nixon and Kevin Nixon competing at state.
The girls tournament is Monday and Tuesday in the Austin area with the boys tournament the following week.
Both golfers won medalist honors at regionals held at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
Mia Nixon scored 140 (72-68) at regionals, winning medalist by 50 strokes. Her brother Kevin, a senior, won regionals with a score of 158 (76-82).
Mia is the defending state medalist. In 2019, she won medalist honors as a freshman at Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin. Her cousin, Kenley Nixon tied for the bronze. The Lady Mustangs team finished runner-up.
Mia, a junior, won the District 19-2A champions with a two-day total of 147. Kevin also won district with a score of 147.
In a regional qualifiers tournament she shot a 62 at The Tempest Golf Club, her lowest career score and a Tempest course record.
Kevin is a trustee scholarship recipient and will play golf at University of Dallas. He will pursue a business degree. He placed fourth individually during the 2019 tourney at Roy Kizer.
The Grapeland Sandiettes are the two-time defending state champions, winning in 2018 and 2019. Mary Jane Watson and Tori Woodford were on the 2019 team. Joining Watson and Woodford on the 2021 squad are Marley Duhon and Gracie Conner.
Others competing in the 2A tournament include medalist Bandy Bizzell of Frankston and the Quinlan Boles team of Cassidy Hearn, Ashlyn Nation, Lauren Hicks and Dylan Hathcoat.
The 2A tourney is scheduled for Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, near Austin.
Tim Moore has the Bullard Lady Panthers in the state tournament once again. The team consists of Amaya Johnson, Nastasha Johnson, Josie McClure, Katie Capps and Adyson Pipkin.
The 4A tournament is scheduled to be played at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
Joining Bullard will be medalists Faith Chinn of Longview Spring Hill and Brooke Wooldridge of Caddo Mills.
The Mineola Lady 'Jackets are competing in the Class 3A Tournament, which is scheduled for ShadowGlenn Golf Club in Manor. Mineola team members include: Valerie Moreland, Allie Hooton, Savannah Lopez, Sunni Ruffin and Ava Johnson.
Medalist include Pottsboro's Alli Reily, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's Katie Hart and Mount Vernon's Laney Wright.
In Class 5A, Hallsville's Kinley Pressel and Sulphur Springs' Mariam Tran will play at the White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.